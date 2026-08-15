Israeli strikes kill nine in south Lebanon, state news reports​

People inspect a damaged building after an Israeli air strike on the village of Ansar, southern Lebanon, on Saturday. Photograph: Wael Hamzeh

At least nine people were killed in Israeli air strikes ​in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanon’s state news agency said.

Seven people were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the southern village of Ansar, while two others were killed in a strike on the village of Deir El ​Zahrani, the National News Agency said. Eleven people were injured in the attacks.

The strikes are among the deadliest in the weeks ⁠since Lebanon agreed to a US-mediated peace framework with Israel. The deal leaves Israeli troops ‌inside ‌occupied ​southern Lebanon until Hizbullah is disarmed and the Lebanese army takes control, terms the Iran-backed group has rejected as surrender.

“The framework agreement ... is an Israeli ⁠order written in Israeli ink that the ​Lebanese authorities have signed onto,” Hizbullah chief Naim ​Qassem said in a speech on Friday.

The Israeli military said it struck Hizbullah infrastructure overnight in ‌what it described as a security zone ​in south Lebanon in response to actions against its soldiers.

The seven killed in Ansar included ⁠three children and two women, state news said.

Lebanese ⁠officials condemned the ​attacks.

“The martyrs of the Israeli raid on the village of Ansar are not ‘military infrastructure’ and the women and children killed in it are not military targets,” prime minister Nawaf Salam said in a post on X.

Israel’s military seized a swath of southern Lebanon during its war with Hizbullah earlier this year, triggered after the group fired at Israel two days into the US-Israeli war on Iran. Israel has said it will keep its ‌forces there to protect northern ⁠Israel from further attacks.

During a visit to southern Lebanon on Thursday, defence minister Israel Katz said Israel would not withdraw from areas under its control until Hizbullah is ‌disarmed. A US state department official said a permanent Israeli military presence there was not consistent with commitments set out ​in the deal with Lebanon’s government.

At least ​4,300 people have been killed in Lebanon in ​the latest round of hostilities since March 2nd. – Reuters