Ireland’s new heavyweight builders and record Lions rugby profits

Maro Itoje, captain of the British and Irish Lions, lifting the trophy after winning the series last year in Australia. Off the field, the Dublin-based company behind the Lions enjoyed huge success, posting record revenues and profits. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

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As the level of home building cranks up, a group of small and medium-sized developers are scaling their activities and taking on the big boys, Cairn Homes and Glenveagh. In this piece, Killian Woods explains how the landscape is shifting in the Irish housing market are more players step up to help meet the Government’s target of 300,000 new homes by 2030.

In a related piece, Killian Woods profiles the growing band of home builders who are scaling up their activities to become big players in the lucrative Irish housing market.

Why is Aer Lingus letting 8 per cent of its staff go when the passenger cap at Dublin Airport is being lifted, and demand for air travel remains sky high? Barry O’Halloran offers an analysis of Aer Lingus’s decision to cut 500 jobs and axe certain routes from Dublin.

US debt group AB CarVal Investors has made €75 million profit in the space of three years from flipping distressed loans it bought from Ulster Bank. Killian Woods has the details.

The Dublin-based company behind the British & Irish Lions rugby team recorded record revenues and profits last year following the team’s successful tour of Australia. Ciarán Hancock reports.

At 63, Joe Redmond is not your typical CEO for a newbie fintech, but the Dublin-based Navro Europe chief has a clear vision for the payments group.

Is the US or Europe better off? FT columnist Martin Wolf offers a view.

Income tax cuts, energy, childcare: Here’s what we know so far about Budget 2027 by Cliff Taylor in his Smart Money column.

Is there a magical formula for thriving at work? Research would suggest there is. Margaret Ward examines the findings in our weekly Work feature.

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