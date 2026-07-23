Former Ireland rugby star Shane Horgan sued for repossession of house

Former Ireland rugby player Shane Horgan has been sued for repossession of his €675,000 property by Pepper Finance (Ireland).

Horgan (48), who also lined out for Leinster and the British and Irish Lions before his retirement in 2012, was not in court on Thursday to answer the bank’s bid to recover the property on John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8, on foot of arrears.

Legal counsel for Pepper Finance told Dublin county registrar Patricia Hickey it had attempted to serve Horgan with the possession proceedings by registered post, but the letter had been returned “not called for” by An Post, which means a delivery was attempted but the recipient did not collect.

The civil bill stated Pepper Finance had taken over Irish Life and Permanent TSB’s €675,000 loan granted to Horgan in June 2006 and was seeking to recover the property or full repayment of the now outstanding total debt of €684,664.

The bank alleged Horgan reneged on mortgage repayments of €8,889, with arrears included in the total debt.

When Horgan’s case came up, Hickey directed he be called both in court and over a tannoy, but there was no appearance by Horgan or any legal representative on his behalf.

Hickey asked the bank’s legal counsel if they knew where Horgan was and was told RDJ Solicitors was to take up the matter and would be attempting to serve Horgan with papers

She adjourned the proceedings for three months to facilitate service.

In the absence of service of the proceedings on Horgan, he would not have known of the bank’s attempt on Thursday to recover his property.

The bank stated Horgan had been registered as full owner of the property on May 12th, 2011, and a condition of the mortgage provided that the total debt would become immediately repayable if Horgan defaulted in the making of two monthly repayments.

The civil bill claimed by letter dated January 23rd last year that the bank’s solicitors wrote to Horgan demanding he deliver possession of the property within seven days, in default of which proceedings seeking possession would issue without further notice.

“Despite the letter the defendant failed to deliver up possession of the premises,” the civil bill stated.

The proceedings were adjourned.