Man in critical condition after third vehicle hit him at scene of earlier two-car crash

The man has been taken to hospital in Drogheda following the crash in Co Meath. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a three-car crash that left a man in critical condition in Co Meath in the early hours of Saturday.

The collision took place at Smithstown, near Julianstown in the south of the county, as vehicles travelled southbound towards Dublin.

The first crash took place at about 2.06am, gardaí said, with a vehicle crashing into the rear of another.

The cars were pulled in to the left hand side of the road, with the drivers of the vehicles, both men in their 50s, uninjured at the time.

About 10 minutes later, a third vehicle collided with the rear of one of the vehicles and its driver, who had been standing behind it on the road, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

The scene, on the R132, was preserved for technical examination, with diversions in place in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or those with relevant footage who were travelling in the area between 1.20am and 2.20am on Saturday morning to make contact.