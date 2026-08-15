Ireland

Man in critical condition after third vehicle hit him at scene of earlier two-car crash

Three-vehicle collision took place in Co Meath in early hours of Saturday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The man has been taken to hospital in Drogheda following the crash in Co Meath. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sat Aug 15 2026 - 09:131 MIN READ

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a three-car crash that left a man in critical condition in Co Meath in the early hours of Saturday.

The collision took place at Smithstown, near Julianstown in the south of the county, as vehicles travelled southbound towards Dublin.

The first crash took place at about 2.06am, gardaí said, with a vehicle crashing into the rear of another.

The cars were pulled in to the left hand side of the road, with the drivers of the vehicles, both men in their 50s, uninjured at the time.

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About 10 minutes later, a third vehicle collided with the rear of one of the vehicles and its driver, who had been standing behind it on the road, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

The scene, on the R132, was preserved for technical examination, with diversions in place in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or those with relevant footage who were travelling in the area between 1.20am and 2.20am on Saturday morning to make contact.

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