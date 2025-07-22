Garry Ringrose keeps his head level and his hand up for second Test selection

Garry Ringrose celebrates with Jamie Osborne after he made his Lions debut in the tour game against the the First Nations and Pasifika XV. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

As well as being a seriously talented, committed and professional footballer, Garry Ringrose has always been a very even-tempered and level-headed team man, a trait which must have served him particularly well in the last couple of weeks.

Ringrose had looked on course to be the starting outside centre for the Test series when he last spoke post-match in the media mixed zone a fortnight ago in Canberra after the Lions’ win over the Brumbies. He’d scored his third try in three games, but later that night and the following day Ringrose felt not quite right and after concussion was diagnosed, he had to observe a 12-day return to play protocol.

That ruled him out of the first Test and though named on the bench in Tuesday’s win over the First Nations and Pasifika XV, the plan probably wasn’t for him to play 63 minutes. But his performance will have given Andy Farrell every reason to pick Ringrose at outside centre against Australia in Saturday’s second Test at the MCG.

That extended shift, alas, was due to Darcy Graham’s misfortune, which rather took the gloss off Ringrose’s night.

“It was gutting to see Darcy go off and you could see how much it meant to him, which I think hits home after the game because it’s easy to think just about the game – ‘ah, it’s a close one and there’s loads of stuff we can do better’.

“But then when you think about something like that, how tough it is on him, how much it means to him, how proud he should be to get his first Lions cap it kind of puts everything into perspective,” said Ringrose

The Leinster and Ireland centre spoke about his own evident joy at playing in his fourth non-Test match as a pinch-me-I-must-be-dreaming moment and, of course, his boyish enjoyment of being part of this Lions tour is all the more real after unluckily missing out on the last two.

He also probably applied the same kind of balanced attitude when he missed out on the chance of playing in the first Test.

Garry Ringrose in action for the Lions during the game against the First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“After that something wasn’t sitting right,” he said in regards to the post-Brumbies mixed zone. “Then I spoke with the doc and he was really helpful and supportive over the next day as well. I didn’t quite feel right so we made a call to enter the protocol and do what the medics and Andy wants. It’s a tough decision to make but they only want what’s best for the player, so it is nice having that support.”

As for dealing with the disappointment, he reasoned: “I guess it’s the nature of the beast. If you weren’t dealing with that little battle there’s some other little battle that one’s dealing with. And everyone has their own story that they’re trying to do themselves proud for their team-mates, and family, so we’re all in the same boat in that regard.”

Plenty of ball came Ringrose’s way and he showed up well in what was an unexceptional Lions win against the composite side.

“It wasn’t a pretty game but when it’s a good win it’s never as good a win as you think it is, and when maybe the performance isn’t at the level you want it to be it’s never as bad as you think it is. That’s probably what I’ve learned. So, keen to review and see where we can better and still to get a win is the bottom line and we’re happy with that.”

His introduction meant Jamie Osborne shifted to the right wing, where he scored his second try on debut, and more than justified his call-up.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Ringrose and recalled Osborne coming through the Leinster academy.

“You’re training with him for a year or two and you could just see [he had] something. So absolutely delighted for him and his family as well. Called in late and then to fit in, from Irish camp to fit in. It just doesn’t surprise me. The quality of person he is, the quality of player he is to deliver like that. It’s cool.”

But it meant Ringrose played alongside Owen Farrell, a player he has long admired. Listening to Ringrose discuss the team’s captain for the night, the respect Farrell junior commands as a leader is palpable.

Garry Ringrose chats to Owen Farrell during the Lions' game against the First Nations and Pasifika XV. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“It was a challenging turnaround from the first Test, then you’re travelling, then your captain’s run. He didn’t miss a beat in that leadership and bringing players with him,” said Ringrose, becoming effusive by his standards.

“When he talks, everyone listens. What he’s saying is the right pitch and hits the spot every time, and I could feel it out there as well. That’s not even talking about the rugby side of things.

“His ability at the line because he’s that kind of 10/12, similar to the [Scottish] lads, physicality at the line when it’s needed. What else?” asks Ringrose aloud, and picks out more examples, before concluding: “In big moments, he’s someone who consistently delivers and he delivered today.”

Ringrose’s balanced attitude and contentment is helped by having so many family here in Melbourne.

“My wife Ellen, my young fella Freddy, my folks Niall and Ann, two brothers Karl and Jack, then I have some family in Melbourne as well. A good crew. It was cool seeing them after the game. My dad’s sister and a couple of cousins.”

That will keep him both happy and motivated, and will ease any pain if the ill-timed concussion ahead of the first Test and the 65-minute shift now counts against him.

Ringrose was asked when the players will be told the team for the second Test, he seemed genuinely truthful when smiling and answering: “I dunno. I really dunno.”

Likewise, he laughed off any notion of sleepless nights.

“Not really, because everyone is there for the team and I’ve been lucky enough to work with Faz and a couple of coaches for so long that I’ve just complete trust in their decision-making and back whatever it is, and wherever my role fits in. Then, as I say, go all in on that.”

Yep, Ringrose’s equilibrium really does serve him well.