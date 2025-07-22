Lions player ratings: Versatile Jamie Osborne shines with two-try debut in Melbourne

Jamie Osborne scores a try during the Lions' match against the First Nations and Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

15 Blair Kinghorn

Threw an intercept for Tristan Reilly try but otherwise had a fine game. Super catch/pass for Jamie Osborne’s second try, very assured aerially and worked hard to get on the ball regularly. Rating: 8

14 Darcy Graham

Packed a lot into his 15 minutes on the pitch before injury. Took a high shot that led to a yellow card for Reilly and finished off a flowing backline move for a try on his debut. A real pity for the livewire Scotland wing who had started brightly. Rating: 7

13 Jamie Osborne

A memorable Lions debut capped by a brace of tries, the first demonstrated good composure not to over-chase Owen Farrell’s chip, the second a run-in. Great support lines, assured in the tackle, an excellent outing playing centre and then wing. Rating: 8

12 Owen Farrell (capt)

Celebrated his 20th Lions appearance by creating a try for Duhan van der Merwe with a lovely show-and-go. Most of his touches, passing and kicking were quality contributions in what was a quietly authoritative display. Rating: 7

11 Duhan van der Merwe

A fifth try took him further ahead as the Lions top try-scorer on tour. He was always muscular in possession and if there is a regret it is that he doesn’t get on the ball often enough. Rating: 7

10 Fin Smith

Lovely early break set a tone, great long pass for Graham try but then there were some scruffy moments before he reasserted his quality with several classy interventions that pushed his team forward. Rating: 7

British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Ben White passes from a ruck during the game in Melbourne. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

9 Ben White

Two touches in the build-up to Graham try, threw an intercept that almost cost his team a try late on in the first half. But in the second half he was a key player for his team. Rating: 8

1 Pierre Schoeman

Good counter-ruck penalty won, showed up for his carrying and tackling duties but the fact that the Lions scrum coughed up a couple of penalties and a free-kick will disappoint. He found Taniela Tupou a handful in that regard. Rating: 7

2 Jamie George

Two lineouts picked off, a crooked throw for another turnover and a forward pass in what should have led to a try for van der Merwe were the blemishes in what was a hard-working and honest contribution. Rating: 5

3 Finlay Bealham

He didn’t have the same high-calibre impact that he’s enjoyed in some of his previous outings. Conceded a breakdown penalty, got stripped in contact and on occasion a little high in his ball carrying. Rating: 6

4 James Ryan

Suffered a yellow card after conceding two penalties in quick succession in the lead-up to Pasifika’s second try. He was impressively physical in the collisions and at the breakdown and disrupted the opposition throw several times. Rating: 7

Scott Cummings is tackled by First Nations and Pasifika XV's Darcy Swain. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

5 Scott Cummings

An industrious and athletic display, as the lineout caller he took responsibility to win most of the ball, and showed up well on both sides of the ball from first to last whistle. Rating: 8

6 Jac Morgan

The ebb and flow of the game didn’t really give him much opportunity to showcase his skills at the breakdown as often as he has done in previous matches. Diligent on both sides of the ball but quieter outing. Rating: 6

7 Josh van der Flier

A lovely early line-break and produced a voracious work-rate. It was that graft that saw him outshine his two team-mates in the backrow. A consistent presence in attack and defence, he had a try called back for a knock-on. Rating: 7

8 Henry Pollock

A vital breakdown penalty late on, won several lineouts, and managed to get in the face of the opposition, literally on one occasion. But he was quieter than usual in the unfamiliar role of number eight. Rating: 6

Replacements

Garry Ringrose enjoyed a superb game as an early replacement for the luckless Graham, playing at outside centre. Thomas Clarkson acquitted himself well on his Lions debut while Gregor Brown also impressed. Rating: 7

Coach

Andy Farrell will be pleased with the result but less so with the overall performance, even allowing for the fact that it was a side stitched together in a short time. Not as much food for thought perhaps in selection terms for the second Test. Rating: 7