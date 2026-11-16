France have lit the fuse for Ireland’s South Africa showdown

As the titanic tussle between France and South Africa in Paris unfolded on Friday night, Andy Farrell could have been forgiven for cursing Les Bleus. France not only cemented their place on top of the northern hemisphere table in the Nations Championship with their ferocious 21-19 win over the Springboks, but, even more relevant from an Irish perspective, they poked the bear.

“There’s all of that,” admitted Farrell wryly on Saturday night at the Aviva Stadium following Ireland’s 43-15 win over Fiji. “But, listen, this far out from a World Cup, you want to test yourselves against the best, being the best, so we’ll take that.”

That much seems guaranteed next Saturday when Ireland meet South Africa at the Aviva (kick-off 4.40pm) after France ended a run of five successive defeats against the Springboks in Paris going back to 2005.

“It was a great game,” said Farrell. “I heard Rassie’s comments afterwards saying they were a bit off. When two good teams are going at it like that, playing good positive rugby, there are always going to be talking points within that. But I thought both teams were outstanding, a top-quality game.”

The back-to-back world champions last lost back-to-back matches in August 2022 when beaten 35-23 in Ellis Park by the All Blacks and by 25-17 in Adelaide by the Wallabies.

Next Saturday’s meeting will be virtually a year to the day since Ireland were defeated 24-13 by South Africa at the Aviva in a bruising and bizarre encounter. Ireland received three yellow cards and a 20-minute red in the first half, reducing them to 12 at one point, and another sinbinning in the second, yet were also remarkably defiant.

Farrell reckons the Boks have improved during the year, which featured their 3-1 Test series win over the All Blacks.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the warm up ahead of the Nations Championship match against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

“We had the pleasure of watching the series that they’ve played against New Zealand, and obviously the Australian games over the last couple of weeks. So we know all about them, and I suppose they know all about us as well,” said Farrell in advance of a sixth clash in four years.

“I think they’ve upped the game, definitely, as far as most aspects are concerned. So, it’s a challenge that’s going to be a difficult one, but at the same time, we relish those types of challenges. And it’s what you’re made of, isn’t it, getting up for these type of weeks? We’re looking forward to it.”

[ What can Andy Farrell learn from South Africa’s defeat in Paris?Opens in new window ]

Farrell confirmed Dan Sheehan will be back, with Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw and Joe McCarthy returning too. But the IRFU’s Monday squad update will also confirm that Jamie Osborne (pectoral injury) and James McNabney (head injury) have joined Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen among others on the casualty list. It’s hoped Sam Illo (head) will be passed fit.

McNabney was a real option for the bench against the Boks until his barnstorming debut against Fiji was cut short in what Farrell described as the greatest three-a-half-minute debut in Irish rugby history.

Describing Josh van der Flier’s performance as “excellent”, Farrell added: “Every time he had a carry, I thought the Fijians were knocking most people back but not Josh. He stood up to Nick’s [Timoney] performance last week, so we have a job to do in selection.

“Obviously James coming on and what he did would have been in the forefront of our minds as well but that’s not to be. Yeah, number eight is like number one [last season] at the minute, isn’t it? Anyway, that’s life.”

Ireland's James McNabney is tackled by Fiji's Isoa Nasilasila. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

As France showed when making 173 tackles, and indeed Wales in beating the All Blacks for the first time in 73 years when making 346 tackles, Ireland will invariably have to suffer.

“Well, you’re certainly not going to get it your own way,” agreed Farrell. “You’re always going to be under pressure. We saw the French under pressure, whether it be at scrum, or whether it be at the breakdown, or whether it be in the kicking game, but they still found a way, so congratulations to them.”

[ Refereeing by committee and Ireland’s need for speed: Five things we learned from this weekend’s Nations Championship actionOpens in new window ]

Scotland’s 15-12 win over Australia on Sunday completed the weekend’s games, with Ireland sitting third in the northern hemisphere table, behind England on points difference and a point behind the leaders, France.

Heading into the final round of matches in the northern series, Ireland are on course to face Argentina in a third v third playoff on the finals weekend next Friday week in Twickenham. But England will host the southern hemisphere leaders New Zealand in Twickenham at 2.10pm before Ireland’s game, while France-Argentina and Wales-Australia will follow, both matches kicking off at 8.10pm.

Hence, there’s plenty of scope for movement, and even the possibility of Ireland meeting any of New Zealand, South Africa again or Australia in Twickenham. As things stand, France and New Zealand are set to meet in the inaugural final, though South Africa, England and Ireland are all still in that mix.