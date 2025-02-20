Ireland boss Simon Easterby makes some bold and exciting selections for Wales clash

No matter what way you dress it up, Simon Easterby has unveiled a bold, brave and exciting Ireland selection for Saturday’s Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff; possibly a little bolder and braver than even he envisaged in the aftermath of the win over Scotland almost a fortnight ago.

The interim Irish head coach could certainly have played his hand more cautiously, be it retaining Hugo Keenan at fullback after his strong performance in Murrayfield, or reverting to Peter O’Mahony as captain.

Instead, Easterby has opted for a new young captain in Dan Sheehan and in addition to two enforced changes (the latter returning for Rónan Kelleher and Jack Conan replacing Caelan Doris), Easterby has chosen to make five other changes to his starting line-up.

Most eye-catchingly, he has afforded Jamie Osborne a Six Nations debut as the starting fullback, a first Test start for Thomas Clarkson at tighthead prop, as well as restoring Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose and Joe McCarthy. There will also be an international debut for the raw, bull-like 22-year-old loosehead Jack Boyle from the bench, where he is joined by the twice-capped 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy and Cian Prendergast, both of whom will also be making their Six Nations debuts.

The Connacht captain will win his fifth cap and his first since the World Cup warm-up win over England in August 2023, in what will also be his first Test alongside his 21-year-old brother Sam.

The choice of Sheehan as captain, first revealed in The Irish Times, is recognition of his growth as a player and person within the group, and akin to Doris, of his genuinely world-class ability.

When Osborne was thrown in at the deep end at fullback for the first Test against South Africa in Pretoria last summer and misread the first high ball in his vicinity, it would have sent tremors through watching Irish supporters. But he was thereafter brilliant under the Springboks’ aerial bombardment, scoring a try in that game, while his assuredness and composure at the back was a significant factor in Ireland winning the second Test.

But since then, only four of his nine starts for Leinster have been at fullback, where he also started against Fiji. The talented, left-footed 23-year-old from Naas, equally adept at inside centre, simply needs more experience and exposure in the position.

Thomas Clarkson has earned a first start for Ireland after some fine performances off the bench. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

As Easterby said, while it’s one thing playing in November internationals, it’s another in the cauldron of a Six Nations game under the closed roof of the Principality Stadium. What’s more, Easterby and Co would have fully anticipated Matt Sherratt restoring an authentic outhalf in Gareth Anscombe to employ a relatively simple and restrictive game plan with plenty of kicks to chase and contest.

Yet, if not now, then when?

Acknowledging Osborne’s versatility at centre, wing and fullback, Easterby added: “We need to keep growing our depth and experiences. Hugo’s done an unbelievable job for a long period playing in that 15 role. What he brings to the team is that bit of calm and that bit of accuracy.

“But Jamie did a brilliant job in the summer in South Africa, getting his opportunity, so we know he’s got those qualities as well. What we don’t want it to be forced into a decision on a player because we don’t know a lot about them.

“This is a great opportunity for Jamie, he’s building his experiences up across the last couple of years with the team. We’re excited about him challenging Hugo in that position. He can play more than one position but at the moment we see him as a 15 and a genuine option for us.”

Clarkson has made a strong impression at scrum time in his four cameos off the bench and is a very good rugby player, with good footwork and ball-handling skills, and before Tadhg Furlong’s anticipated return this is also a gilt-edged opportunity to afford him a first Test start.

Furthermore, moving the 49-times capped Finlay Bealham to the bench serves to provide some experience alongside Gus McCarthy and Boyle, rather than introduce three relative novices together, all the more so with James Ryan in there.

Easterby cited Boyle’s “brilliant” performance in Leinster’s win away to the Ospreys last Friday, as well as his attitude and enthusiasm in training.

Peter O’Mahony retains a huge influence which is highly valued by his Ireland team-mates and coaches. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“I think it’s the perfect time for him to get an opportunity to play in a massive game. He’s still young, he’s still learning the ropes of that position but we feel he has really grown and come into camp this year with a real positive attitude about learning and getting better. We’ve seen that across the last couple of weeks.”

Sitting in their Vale of Glamorgan hotel, perhaps Easterby’s selection will fuel Welsh belief that there is a lack of respect from this side of the water, yet this Irish side still has a relatively experienced core.

Indeed, while this is a bold selection with a glance toward the future as well as the present, invariably there will be some – especially of a blue tint – who’ll criticise the retention of Peter O’Mahony, given he is 35 and this will most likely be his final season, while bringing up the red herring of a World Cup in two-and-a-half years’ time.

Certainly, this Six Nations has been a setback for Ryan Baird and a disappointment for admirers of his undoubted aerial skills and athleticism. Baird’s recall at blindside for Ireland’s opening Six Nations game and Easterby’s first as interim head coach looked like a statement of faith in the player by someone who was a specialist in that position.

While England provided little or no test of the Irish lineout, Baird evidently did not make a compelling case for his retention and having moved to the bench for the win over Scotland, he has now been displaced among the replacements by Cian Prendergast. Nor is this in any way injury-related.

“It was just another decision we probably made around building our depth there and making sure we’ve got more than one or two options as we keep moving forward in each position,” explained Easterby.

Clearly O’Mahony retains a huge influence which is highly valued by team-mates and coaches, especially his organisational skills, be it around the attacking and defensive lineouts and mauls, and much else. With a first-time captain at international level, O’Mahony will also provide leadership as a humble lieutenant.

Besides which, Ireland are seeking to make history, namely a unique three outright Six Nations titles in a row. The World Cup can wait.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

WALES: Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Will Griff John; Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins; Jac Morgan (capt), Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts.