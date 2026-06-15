Andrew Porter ruled out of Leinster’s URC final with doubts over Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan

Andrew Porter has been ruled out of Leinster's URF final against the Bulls. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Ireland international loosehead prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship final clash against the Bulls at Croke Park on Friday night.

Porter limped off in the first half of Leinster’s semi-final win over the Stormers with a calf injury having missed the entire 2026 Six Nations.

Captain Caelan Doris and hooker Dan Sheehan have yet been cleared to play against the South African side with both due for assessment later in the week.

In other rugby news, Munster have announced that they will play the Leinster Tigers in a pre-season match at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Friday, September 18th, with the game kicking off at 7.15pm.