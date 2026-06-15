Courts

Defence closes case in Jeffrey Donaldson sex offences trial with no further witnesses called

Barrister for Eleanor Donaldson tells court wife of former DUP leader is ‘incapable of taking part’

Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Seanín Graham
Mon Jun 15 2026 - 17:322 MIN READ

Jeffrey Donaldson’s defence case has closed at Newry Crown Court, with no further witnesses to be called.

Final legal arguments in the former DUP leader’s sex offences trial will begin tomorrow.

As the trial enters its fourth week, Jeffrey Donaldson’s defence barrister, Kieran Vaughan, told judge Paul Ramsey on Monday that he is “now in a position to close my case”.

A barrister for Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife and co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson, said she is “incapable of taking part” and also confirmed that no further evidence will be called.

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The two alleged victims in the case, known as Complainant A and B, are women who claim they were abused as children by the former Lagan Valley MP.

Prosecution barrister Rosemary Walsh said she will deliver her closing submissions tomorrow morning.

Jeffrey Donaldson (63), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is accused of 18 offences – one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1985 and 2008. He denies the charges.

He took the stand during two days of cross-examination last week.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson (60), of the same address, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband – charges she denies.

Eleanor Donaldson is not present in court as she has been ruled unfit to stand trial on the basis of medical evidence and will instead face a trial of the facts – which replaces a criminal trial in such circumstances.

On Monday, the judge told the jury of seven men and five women that “all the evidence is finished now” and reminded them not to discuss what they had heard outside of the courtroom.

Legal arguments are expected to conclude on Wednesday.

The judge will then direct jurors on Thursday, before they retire to consider their verdict.

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Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times