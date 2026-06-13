How Deegan, Soroka and Deeny strengthened their case for bigger roles at Leinster

There’s an argument that suggests it’s better to be underrated than overrated, but what trumps both is being entrusted to play on a regular basis. Max Deegan, Alex Soroka and Brian Deeny might subscribe as they have each enriched Leinster’s season in different ways, even when periodically things haven’t always gone their way.

Deegan’s performance last week in the URC semi-final victory over the Stormers caught both the eye, and a few of the post-match plaudits, in a display that showcased a handful of his attributes, from lineout steals to the pace and athleticism when galloping, unfettered, into the opposition backfield.

The 29-year-old possesses the balance and acceleration that can cause serious discomfort for backs who underestimate his foot speed. He’s difficult to corral if he gets loose and boasts a decent step as several Stormers found to their cost. He’s equally adept and comfortable on the other side of the ball, defending on the fringes or in the midfield and offered a couple of examples in recent matches.

In the quarter-final win over the Lions it was his thumping tackle that saw outhalf Chris Smith throw a panicked pass that was intercepted by Sam Prendergast. The net result was a try. In the Stormers semi-final, Leolin Vas was slaloming his way across the pitch when confronted by Deegan. The South African wing’s primary miscalculation was that he could skip away but instead he was lassoed in a tackle.

There have been times in Deegan’s career when the temptation to leave Leinster would have been strong. There are few tougher places in club rugby to fight for a matchday jersey, when pitted against Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Ryan Baird to highlight the top end of the roster. He understood the requirement to develop his game and core skills, to branch out.

A number eight, he learned how to play blindside flanker and became a lineout technician. It’s striking that Doris is occasionally switched in to play openside in a mid-game reshuffle when it’s Deegan, at face value, that looks the better fit for the demands of the role.

In the Champions Cup and URC combined he has more lineout steals than any other Leinster player. Deegan has played more matches, 24 – 12 in the starting team – than any other Leinster player in the present campaign and one more in total than last season. His 44 tries in 159 appearances require little elaboration other than it leaves him third in the current forward try-scoring stakes behind Dan Sheehan (51) and Josh van der Flier (46).

[ Matt Williams: It’s truly sad a mob of Irish fans simply want to drag Leinster downOpens in new window ]

He has made it harder to rotate him out of the 23. On merit, he should start against the Bulls in the URC final at Croke Park next Friday night.

Another high-profile performance and a player who won two of his four Ireland caps against Georgia and Portugal last summer might just squeeze into Andy Farrell’s deliberations this summer, especially if there are injuries.

Leinster's Alex Soroka chases RC Toulon's Esteban Abadie. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

If Deegan represents an ironman figure in match minutes, Alex Soroka, who often competed for the same number six jersey, can feel unlucky not to have amassed more than eight starts in 11 appearances this season. Injury was a factor and has proved an ornery opponent for the 25-year-old across his senior career. He can take solace from the quality of his work in that condensed time frame.

Soroka played five of Leinster’s first six matches, and his attributes were obvious to the naked eye. Quick, athletic, excellent out of touch – he leads the way in steals for Leinster (nine) in the URC – a poaching threat at the breakdown and physical in the tackle, the flanker is a leader.

He admitted in the past that “I feel that there’s been a lot of disruption in my Leinster career. I think the injuries challenged me mentally more than any game or training session I’ve ever had. It’s tough when you’re working towards a goal and then you get injured. Then you’re working towards it again and then you get injured again.

“It puts things into perspective; how lucky you are to be doing the job you’re doing. When you’re back fit, it just gives you such a big appetite.” The calibre of his contributions deserved more match minutes that have come his way.

Leinster's Brian Deeny and Joshua Kenny. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has leant heavily on the 26-year-old Wexford native Deeny as injuries struck down secondrows Joe McCarthy, James Ryan and the season ending damage sustained by Springbok RG Snyman at various junctures.

In what constitutes a remarkable run, Deeny played in 16 of the province’s first 17 matches in the URC, the only match in which he didn’t take part in Leinster’s 13-8 win over Munster at Thomond Park in December.

Only Jimmy O’Brien (16) and Harry Byrne (15) have started more games for the province this season, while Deeny’s 14 appearances in the starting team are a notable upgrade on the 19 starts across four seasons he’d previously made since his senior debut against the Sharks in Durban in April 2022.

Deeny, who signed a new two-year contract this year that will keep him at the club until 2028, needs to work on aspects of his game, more so in attack, in using his size and footwork to be more effective in the carry. As a former number eight, he’ll understand that remit. Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh will be challenging for the same space and place from time to time.

Deegan is the only one likely to play against the Bulls next Friday night but for Deeny and Soroka there are plenty of positives to extract from the season.

[ Handré Pollard: ‘Jamison Gibson-Park’s kicking off nine is probably the best in the world’Opens in new window ]