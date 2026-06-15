Dublin’s clash with Donegal to take place at Croke Park with early Sunday throw-in

A crowd of 16,160 attended Croke Park for the Round 1 qualifier between Dublin and Louth. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin’s knock-out All-Ireland senior football championship clash against Donegal will take place in Croke Park on Sunday at 1.15pm.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan had indicated prior to Monday morning’s blockbuster draw that his preference for a Round 3 home game would be to play that fixture at Parnell Park.

However, the ‘Neller or Nowhere’ campaign had a short-lived existence as the logistical and financial realities of a Dublin-Donegal clash at Croke Park trumped Brennan’s personal desire to play in Parnell Park.

The capacity of Parnell Park is capped at 8,500 so thousands of supporters would have been left disappointed had the game taken place at the Donnycarney venue. Sunday’s Croke Park contest will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

A crowd of just 16,160 attended Dublin’s All-Ireland SFC Round 1 defeat to Louth at Croke Park recently, while the Leinster final between the Dubs and Westmeath at GAA headquarters in May had an attendance of 36,536.

Dublin’s last championship game at Parnell Park was against London in 2004.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan stated his preference was to play Dublin's Round 3 qualiifer at Parnell Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Indeed, they went a decade without even playing a league game there from March 2010 until the Covid-impacted league saw them host Meath in October 2020.

However, having lost five of their six fixtures at Croke Park this year, coupled with attendances dropping, Brennan had eyed a return to the county’s official base off the Malahide Road.

Speaking after Dublin’s win over Cavan on Sunday, he said: “If we are to get a home draw, I know our senior hurlers have a big game away to Clare on Saturday night, I’d love to go and play – if it was a home draw for Dublin it would probably be on a Sunday – play in Parnell Park and get out of Croke Park.”

Dublin’s only win at Croke Park this season was a league victory over Monaghan. They have lost to Donegal, Kerry, Armagh (all league), Westmeath and Louth (championship).

Donegal have actually won more games at Croke Park this year than Dublin – beating the Dubs in the first round of the league in January and then overcoming Kerry in the Division One decider in March.

The standout fixture of the weekend will see Kerry host Armagh at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday with a 4pm throw-in. Also on Saturday, Meath will travel to Castlebar to face Andy Moran’s Mayo at 6.15pm. Both of those games will be shown live on GAA+.

Monaghan will host Westmeath in Clones at 4pm on Sunday, with that game also live on GAA+.

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Saturday

Kerry v Armagh, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm (GAA+)

Mayo v Meath, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.15pm (GAA+)

Sunday

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 1.15pm (RTÉ)

Monaghan v Westmeath, St Tiarnach’s Park, Clones, 4pm (GAA+)

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Saturday

Down v Fermanagh; Croke Park, 3pm (RTÉ)

Offaly v Wicklow; Croke Park, 5pm (RTÉ News Channel)

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Saturday

Clare v Dublin, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm (RTÉ)

Sunday

Offaly v Cork, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm (RTÉ)