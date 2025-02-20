Ireland team to play Wales: Live updates as starting 15 for Six Nations clash in Cardiff is named

The injury news from earlier this week:

Ireland will be without their captain Caelan Doris when they meet Wales in the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Number eight Doris along with hooker Ronán Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong also failed their fitness tests leaving Ireland without three frontline forwards for their third game of the Six Nations championship.

“All unavailable for this week,” confirmed Ireland assistant coach Andrew Goodman. “We are hoping they will be available for France. They are just going through their processes with the physio but they are all making good progress.

“We have got great cover at eight and I’m sure the guy that fills that jersey will do a great job.”

[ Ireland’s Caelan Doris and Rónan Kelleher ruled out of Six Nations game away to WalesOpens in new window ]

Ireland's number eight Caelan Doris. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/Getty

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Ireland team announcement for their third game of the Six Nations, against Wales. It has been an ideal start for Simon Easterby’s men with bonus-point victories against England and Scotland. Next up is a struggling but wounded Welsh side, with Matt Sherratt in temporary charge following Warren Gatland’s decision to step down. Wales lost 14 Test matches in a row, so understandably something had to change. So Ireland will be heavy favourites but will be wary about the backlash from Wales in front of home fans. Captain Caelan Doris is likely to be out for this one, but most of Ireland’s heavy hitters are likely to be selected. We expect the announcement to come about 9am, we will keep you posted.