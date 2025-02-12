Mark Sexton and Willie Faloon join Ulster coaching set-up for next season

Mark Sexton and Willie Faloon have joined the Ulster coaching set-up for next season, the province have announced.

Both coaches join the team led by head coach Richie Murphy, forwards coach Jimmy Duffy and development and transition coach Dan Super.

Sexton joins the province to lead the attack after spending time at Connacht Rugby, where he started off in the academy as an Elite Development Officer before working with Murphy as skills and assistant attack coach for the back-to-back Grand Slam-winning Ireland under-20s side.

The younger brother of Johnny, the Dubliner has over a decade of coaching experience, firstly working with St Mary’s College RFC and Leinster under-19s before pursuing his coaching badges.

Faloon joins the coaching set-up on a permanent basis as the province’s new defence and contact skills coach.

The Armagh man is well-known to Ulster supporters, having played for the province and later working in the Ulster academy as an Elite Development Officer. He also has had head coach experience with City of Armagh RFC and Ireland under-20s.

On the appointments, Murphy said: “Mark and Willie will be great additions to the coaching team here at Ulster Rugby.

“Knowing Mark from our time together in the Irish under-20 set-up, I could see first-hand that he is a talented young coach who knows how to drive an attack.

“He has built up a great reputation at Connacht and we are getting a hungry coach who is excited to work with the talent we have here.

“Willie Faloon is also a very talented coach with a growing reputation in the game. He’s a good example of someone coming up through the Ulster coaching pathway and we look forward to seeing what impact he can make on the team.”