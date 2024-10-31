Peter O’Mahony to start for Munster’s sell-out game against All Blacks XV

Peter O’Mahony will make his second start of the season in Munster’s sell-out game against an All Blacks XV at Thomond Park next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained on his seasonal return against the Ospreys in their URC round three encounter in Cork.

Diarmuid Barron captains a side which will also feature an injury-delayed debut for winger Diarmuid Kilgallen after his close-season move from Connacht.

Shay McCarthy will start on the rightwing as one of six Academy players who are included in the 23-man squad, with Evan O’Connell in line for his first Munster cap.

Stephen Archer, Niall Scannell and Rory Scannell are all included in the squad having helped Munster to a famous win over the Maori All Blacks in 2016.

READ MORE

Additional seating has been installed at both ends of the ground, increasing the capacity to 26,267. The game will be exclusively live-streamed on Access Munster.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with McCarthy and Kilgallen on either wing. Ethan Coughlan and Billy Burns start together in the halfbacks with Rory Scannell and Tom Farrell in midfield.

John Ryan, Barron and Archer pack down in the frontrow with Fineen Wycherley and Tom Ahern in the engine room. It will be Ahern’s 50th Munster appearance. O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Niall Scannell and Academy props Kieran Ryan and Ronan Foxe provide the front row backup. Academy duo O’Connell and Ruadhán Quinn complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and Academy back three player Ben O’Connor are the backline replacements. Patterson is in line for his first appearance since New Year’s Day as he returns from a long-term knee injury with O’Connor set for his first appearance of the season.

Munster: Mike Haley: Shay McCarthy, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan; John Ryan, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern; Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan, Ronan Foxe, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Ben O’Connor.