LIVE Champions Cup: Munster v Northampton

16 mins: Munster make a few errors running with the ball, a knock on and penalised for an illegal tackle. Northampton put pressure on the Munster defence and get into their 22 but Fin Smith gives away the ball with a poor pass.

Munster 10 Northampton 0

11 mins: Awful hit on Carbery, straight in the face with the forearm and reckless. Well deserved yellow card for Mikey Haywood. Terrible start by Northampton.

Munster 10 Northampton 0

10 mins: TRY FOR MUNSTER! Quick tap and Munster go again, It’s Coombes who gets it down. Niall Scannell made ground and Coombes finishes. Conversion by Carbery. Great start for Munster.

Munster 10 Northampton 0

8 mins: Waller penalised for wheeling the scrum. Carbery decides against kicking for goal and puts it into the corner. Successful lineout, Munster push through. Northampton give away another penalty.

Munster 3 Northampton 0

6 mins: Northampton lose the line-out and Munster get running. Then a poor kick by Northampton’s Furbank, nervy start. Coombes knocks the ball forward though and a reprieve for Northampton.

Munster 3 Northampton 0

2 mins: Early penalty for Munster scored by Joey Carbery as the wind dies down. Perfect start

Munster 3 Northampton 0

Kickoff now. Demanding conditions at Thomond Park as you’d expect. Earlier, Leinster ran out comfortable winners against Gloucester, scoring seven tries

[ Champions Cup as it happened: Leinster score seven tries in easy win over Gloucester ]

Earlier, Munster took a giant leap towards retaining the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title thanks to a 26-17 bonus-point win over Leinster at Musgrave Park. Replacement Stephanie Carroll’s last-minute try, set up by captain Nicole Cronin, moved Niamh Briggs’s side five points clear at the top of the table ahead of next Saturday’s final round trip to Connacht.

[ Women’s interprovincials: Munster claim bonus-point win over Leinster to move closer to title ]

Munster’s discernible increase in fitness paying dividends, writes Gerry Thornley in preview to the game. The province are far from the finished article with the scrum still a concern, but by every measure progress is notable. “Despite trailing for 64 minutes in the Kingspan Stadium, they were able to keep the ball for 21 phases in the last play of the game for Healy’s match-winning try and conversion.”

[ Gerry Thornley: Munster’s discernible increase in fitness paying dividends ]

The teams for today’s game:

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, James Ramm; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Mikey Haywood, Paul Hill; David Ribbans, Alex Moon; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam (capt).

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Ethan Waller, Alfie Petch, Alex Coles, Angus Scott-Young, Callum Braley, Fraser Dingwall, Courtnall Skosan.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France).

Hello, welcome to live coverage of Munster against Northampton Saints from Thomond Park in Pool B of the Champions Cup. A must-win game for both sides, Northampton are bottom of the pool, while Munster are seventh, looking to put themselves in a strong position to qualify. Kickoff is at 3.15pm.