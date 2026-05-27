Names of Defence Forces officers involved in sensitive operations published online

The detained yacht with up to €100m worth of cocaine, off the southwest coast of Ireland, with offshore patrol vessel LÉ Niamh. File photograph: Provision

The names of dozens of Defence Forces personnel, including those involved in intelligence work and sensitive counterdrug smuggling operations, are being published online by the European Union, triggering safety concerns among members.

Under EU regulations introduced last year, the names of all officials involved in fisheries protection must be published online.

In the Republic, this includes all naval officers and noncommissioned officers (NCOs) serving on a ship. It also includes Air Corps personnel who operate on maritime patrol aircraft and naval personnel in the Fisheries Monitoring Centre.

Several officers and NCOs within the Naval Service have raised concerns that publication of those involved in sensitive operations, such as counterdrug smuggling, could enable identification by criminals.

Similar approaches have occurred in the past, including attempts to determine the patrol patterns of naval vessels, said sources.

Several names on the list, published by the European Fisheries Control Agency, are involved with N2, the naval branch of the Irish Military Intelligence Service, potentially providing valuable information to hostile intelligence services.

The list of 215 names does not include ranks, nor does it state if the personnel are members of the Defence Forces or another government agency.

Some of those on the list are employed by the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), while others are gardaí and Revenue officers. However, most are members of the Defence Forces.

A Defence Forces spokesman said the organisation had “no personal security concerns” about operational or personnel security in relation to the matter.

“The Defence Forces is obliged, under both European Union and Irish regulations, to designate those serving on any ship, vessel or aircraft who hold the rank of Leading Seaman/Corporal (OR-4) and above, as Sea Fisheries Protection Officers,” he said.

“The list, subsequently published by the European Fisheries Control Agency, contains no discernible information as to the occupation nor appointment of an individual, other than the respective country they are registered with.”

The list does not include home or work addresses, dates of birth or other personal details, said the person. It said it is not aware of any safety concerns.

However, several military sources said the names on the list provide valuable clues to hostile actors about involvement of Defence Forces members in frontline maritime operations, including counterdrug smuggling. When combined with other information, such as social media profiles, it could allow criminals to locate and target an individual member, they said.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle,” said one NCO.

As well as seagoing naval personnel, the list also includes the surveillance crews aboard the Air Corps’ two maritime patrol aircraft. These are used for fisheries patrols and to surveil drug smuggling ships and vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet.

The issue has been raised with military management “many times”, said another naval service member.

“It increases the risk of people being approached and coerced or exploited. These approaches have happened before,” said one officer.