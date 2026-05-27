Twenty Co Carlow schools received emails threatening mass shooting

High-visibility Garda patrols will be in place near all 42 primary schools in Co Carlow after 20 schools received an email on Wednesday morning threatening a mass shooting.

Gardaí believe the email, which was received shortly after 7am, was routed through another country.

The credibility of the message is still being investigated, and there was no advance warning, the Garda said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“High visibility patrols have been in place throughout the day and indeed for the coming days in the environs of all 42 primary schools in Co Carlow,” it added.

While some schools have made the decision to close, it said reopening is a matter for each school’s board of management.

At least 11 schools closed for the day after receipt of the email. Students were either told not to come in or were to be sent home by 11am.

One such school, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Carlow town, advised parents early on Wednesday morning it would not be opening after receiving a “threatening email”.

The school said the move was “in the interests of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our school community”.

Parents and guardians were advised to follow updates directly from their own school and avoid sharing unverified information.

A Garda investigation team was established in Carlow Garda station following the incident, and gardaí have been in contact with all affected schools throughout Wednesday.

Lines of communication have been “opened at a senior level” with the Department of Education, the Garda said.

Supt Anthony Farrell said: “A process is under way to establish the identity of sender and credibility of message. There was no advance warning of this email.”

He has asked all school management across Co Carlow to undertake a “cursory search of your building and grounds”.

“There is a possibility this email will be followed up by a ransomware attack – I ask that you do not click any links in any follow-up email. Advise Carlow Garda station instead."

Fergal Browne, local Fine Gael councillor and principal of St Joseph’s National School, said the email came from an unknown Gmail account.

“God knows where it came from. The email detailed that there would be mass shooting in the schools,” he said.

Browne said he was keeping St Joseph’s open after speaking with gardaí.

“Unfortunately these things do happen,” he told KCLRFM. “It’s an outrageous thing to happen. All schools have tightened up on this in recent years. We have to be vigilant but not under- or over-react. Garda advice is sacrosanct.

He said once this scare settles down, safety in schools has to be looked at again.

It is understood no secondary schools have received the emails.