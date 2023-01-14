Women’s interprovincials: Munster claim bonus-point win over Leinster to move closer to title

Munster celebrate Clodagh O'Halloran’s try during the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial against Leinster at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Munster 26 Leinster 17

Munster took a giant leap towards retaining the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title thanks to a 26-17 bonus-point win over Leinster at Musgrave Park.

Replacement Stephanie Carroll’s last-minute try, set up by captain Nicole Cronin, moved Niamh Briggs’s side five points clear at the top of the table ahead of next Saturday’s final round trip to Connacht.

Jenny Murphy and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird ran in their third scores of the tournament in an explosive start in Cork, before prop Róisín Ormond’s 22nd-minute effort from close range handed Munster a 14-7 half-time lead.

Referee Andrew Fogarty may have opted to keep his yellow card in his pocket had he had the benefit of TMO assistance, but he deemed Murphy’s tackle on Aoife Corey to be late and sinbinned the Leinster centre just before the break.

Clodagh O’Halloran and Elise O’Byrne-White traded tries during a tit-for-tat third quarter, and Aoife Dalton capitalised on Maeve Óg O’Leary’s sinbinning to bring Leinster within four points.

Despite losing player-of-the-match O’Leary, Munster finished the stronger with replacement Ciara Farrell slicing through midfield before Carroll clinched a deserved victory via Cronin’s long skip pass.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 mins: Jenny Murphy try, Dannah O’Brien con, 0-7; 8: Deirbhile Nic a Bháird try, Nicole Cronin con, 7-7; 22: Róisín Ormond try, Cronin con, 14-7; Half-time: Munster 14 Leinster 7; 43: Clodagh O’Halloran try, Cronin con 19-7; 55: Elise O’Byrne-White try, 21-12; 75: Aoife Dalton try, 21-17; 80: Stephanie Carroll try, 26-17.

MUNSTER: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian, capt), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) for K Sheehan (48 mins), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian) for Reidy, Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian) for Allen (both 65), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig) for Bennett (71), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian) for Ormond, Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) for Nunan (both 75). Not used: Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemian), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).

LEINSTER: Ella Roberts (Wicklow); Elise O’Byrne-White (Dublin University/Old Belvedere), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore/Old Belvedere), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Anna Doyle (Tullow/Blackrock College); Dannah O’Brien (Tullow/Old Belvedere), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Garda Westmanstown/Railway Union); Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Christy Haney (St Mary’s College/Blackrock College, co-capt); Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Eimear Corri (Portlaoise/Blackrock College); Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere), Molly Boyne (Dublin University/Railway Union), Hannah O’Connor (CYM Blackrock College, co-capt).

Replacements: Megan Collis (Greystones/Railway Union) for Moore (48 mins), Lisa Callan (Railway Union) for Keating (61), Ailsa Hughes (Tullamore/Railway Union) for O’Byrne-White (62), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere) for Corri, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere) for Haney (both 67). Not used: Emma Murphy (Railway Union), Lisa Mullen (Virginia /Blackrock College), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union).

Referee: Andrew Fogarty (IRFU)