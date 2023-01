Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog. John O’Sullivan here to keep you up to date as Leinster travel to Kingsholm where Gloucester await. Leo Cullen’s side have won their opening two matches in the Heineken Champions Cup and will be looking to continue that winning momentum. When the two clubs met in December Gloucester sent a weakened side to Dublin and were thumped 57-0. There are wholesale changes to both sides with Gloucester closer to full strength, injuries notwithstanding.