Bringing in cost-of-disability payment is ‘complex’, Taoiseach tells Dáil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary had organised a significant public consultation on the cost of disability payment with a report due in July. Photograph: PA

Introducing a new cost-of-disability payment is a “complex” initiative and better done in a “structured, targeted way”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said in response to Sinn Féin demands for a once-off payment.

Delivery of a new payment, in addition to and separate from current disability payments, is a commitment in the programme for government.

Earlier this month, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said delivering a new cost-of-disability payment would be “so challenging” within current budgets.

He noted that the additional cost to households with a disabled person was up to €555 a week.

Costs include increased heating and energy costs associated with reduced mobility and costs of charging equipment – accessible transport, assistive technology and equipment and housing adaptations.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Wednesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald highlighted how her party used a Dáil motion to seek an emergency €500 cost of disability payment now, as well as the introduction of a new permanent cost of disability scheme.

“Instead of listening, you pushed back and rejected the motion,” she told the Taoiseach.

She argued that the Government’s response was “consultation after consultation” and “report after report”.

“You know exactly what needs to be done, what the issues are, and yet you tell disabled people to wait.”

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She also criticised the pace of abolishing the means test for carers and waiting lists for children’s assessments of needs and special needs school places.

McDonald put it to Martin that “the failure of disabled people and children with additional needs is immense.”

In response, the Taoiseach said the Government’s investment in disability has been “very strong” and that the last budget had “one of the largest increases ever in disability services” which was “having an impact”.

“In respect of cost of disability, you are being somewhat just ingenuous, pretending that it’s one consultation after another. And this is simple: just go and do it,” he said. “It’s not that simple.”

He said there were potentially one million people who identify with a disability in the census, about 22 per cent of the population.

Martin added that Calleary had organised a significant public consultation that had attracted a significant response. He was due to bring forward a paper in July with respect to the cost of disability payment.

“It’s better if we do this in a structured, targeted way that those most in need will avail of and be benefited by it, not just a once-off payment,” said Martin.