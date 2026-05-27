Manchester United agree £37m deal for Éderson as midfield rebuild starts

Manchester United have agreed to sign the Atalanta midfielder Éderson for a fee which could rise to about £37 million (€42.75 million) as they work to bolster the squad for their return to the Champions League.

Éderson is in line to be the first summer arrival as United aim to provide Michael Carrick with the depth to cope with four competitions. United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, has closely monitored the Brazilian’s progress in Serie A and is a keen admirer.

United, having lost the experienced Casemiro, were eager to add quality in midfield and the 26-year-old fits that profile. Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled since moving to United in 2024, could be allowed to leave on loan or permanently.

Personal terms are not thought to be a problem for Éderson, who has not been picked for the World Cup. He has spent four seasons at Atalanta, playing in the Champions League in the last two and winning the Europa League in 2024.

Éderson is unlikely to be United’s only midfield signing. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is another option but is thought to favour a move to Manchester City, and Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni is also under consideration. – Guardian