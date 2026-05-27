‘You’ve got to take the learnings, even when they’re tough’: Leinster moving on quickly from Champions Cup heartbreak

Work resumed for Leinster on Tuesday after an extra day off to digest the disappointment of last weekend’s Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux-Bègles.

That process involved a tough review, followed by a training session at their UCD base, but they must also quickly move as a URC quarter-final against the Lions looms on Saturday.

“There was obviously extensive work done by the coaching staff,” said Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal. “Part of it was revisiting the game because, at the time, I’m sure the players were wondering what was going on and dealing with all the emotions afterwards.

“You’ve got to take the learnings, even when they’re tough, and try to understand why things happened.”

Among the tougher points to pour from the 41-19 defeat in Bilbao was what Bleyendaal described as a “crazy” 14-minute spell after Tommy O’Brien’s early try for Leinster.

“We had 40 seconds of possession or something, so how did we get ourselves in that situation?” said Bleyendaal, pointing to a missed opportunity with a scrum close to Bordeaux’s line that would have reduced the deficit to seven before Leinster conceded two soft tries.

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He acknowledged that Bordeaux were dominant in the collisions and more clinical in Leinster’s 22. “There were good passages from us, (but) they just hit you - bang, bang, bang - and they’re three tries ahead before you can really settle.”

Bleyendaal admitted Leinster “just weren’t firing”, but whether that was down to individuals, preparation, or collective responsibility, Leinster would revisit the causes through the week.

“We’re looking at everything,” the former Munster outhalf said. “If it was simple, you’d fix it straight away, but I’m not sure it is.”

The fallout from the defeat has been savage, and questions have been raised about Leinster’s ability to match the power and pace of the French clubs who have dominated European competitions for the past six years.

The likes of Bordeaux, Toulouse and Montpellier are expected to be among the contenders again next year, fuelling debate over whether the province can keep pace or if a fifth European title is now further away than ever.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen believes the speed of French sides as a key factor, but for Bleyendaal, Bordeaux’s ability to maintain continuity without rucks was decisive on Saturday, and it’s something he sees across the Top 14.

“If you’re throwing offloads or keeping the ball, it’s about having speed on top of that - speed of your ruck, or popping off the ground - and then having pace when you get guys in space,” he said. “The Top 14 winners over the last six years have that element. I think we do as well, but it’s not as ingrained in our game.

“We were full noise preparing this whole year. We probably took a slightly different route, but preparation-wise and confidence-wise, we felt we had a good plan.

Leinster's Rieko Ioane after the Champions Cup final. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

“We knew Bordeaux’s game and what they were going to bring, and we expected to deliver a much better performance. I know the narrative is that we’re getting further away, but next year will be the same. We’re going to rip in. It’s not easy, you’ve got to get out of your pool, earn home advantage and push to a final.

“I don’t see it as the end of an era, I don’t see us declining. It’s just a new challenge and we’re going to have to attack it again.”

While Ulster’s season came to an abrupt end in Bilbao, Leinster can still salvage silverware by retaining the URC title.

They easily defeated the Lions earlier this month and will be favourites to progress to a semi-final against either the Stormers or Cardiff. Cullen and his staff must now decide whether to keep faith in those who underperformed at the weekend or introduce some fresh bodies.

Paddy McCarthy’s season is over after his comeback lasted only a matter of minutes against Bordeaux, but Joshua Kenny is available again.

Ciarán Frawley with Fintan Gunne during a Leinster training session at UCD on Tuesday. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Ciarán Frawley’s excellent cameo at outhalf on Saturday, after coming on for Harry Byrne early in the second half, has raised questions as to why he hasn’t started in his preferred position over the past 13 months.

Bleyendaal said Connacht-bound Frawley’s versatility has dictated his role this season, with much of his game-time coming at fullback due to injuries to Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne.

“Frawls played well and injected pace, but if we dropped Sam (Prendergast) in there, he’d play the same style. It’s not like Frawls is out there freestyling,” said Bleyendaal. “Harry was the form 10 for us, and was involved with Ireland, and Sam started the Six Nations there, so it’s not like Frawls was being excluded.

“He was involved in most games this year, just in a different position. He was prepped, came on and did well, so there’s no agenda, it’s just how it’s fallen.

“When I first arrived, he played 10 away at Benetton. If he was ripping it up and fully fit, I don’t see why he wouldn’t have stayed there. So was it injury, was it form, I’m not sure.

“But the guys at 10 have been doing a good job and getting rewarded internationally, and he ended up playing the most games for us. We just needed him at 15 for a lot of them. That’s the honest truth.”