Stuart Lancaster expects fierce test against a Glasgow team that could feature his son

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster believes his side can continue their fine recent form when they travel to Scotland to take on Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-finals on Friday night (7.45pm).

Having taken the eighth and final spot in the quarter-finals, the western province will face the league leaders at Scotstoun. They go there looking to build on a 26-5 win away at Edinburgh in the final round of games.

“It’s going to be tough, but there’s definitely an inner confidence that’s been built by beating Ulster away, by beating Stormers away, by beating Edinburgh away. So it’s not a shot to nothing,” said Lancaster.

“We’ve a strong group. We’re fit, we’re in good shape and, you know, we go there with confidence.”

Lancaster pointed out that Connacht beat Glasgow 15-10 in Galway earlier this season. He added: “That game here was a turning point in our season, but equally we also recognise they have a lot of good players. We scored on the last play, so you know it’s going to be a real challenge. But it’s one we’ve been building for and to be honest, I think we’re ready for it now for sure.”

He doesn’t yet know if his son, Dan Lancaster, will be playing for Glasgow. The 25-year-old outhalf/centre joined the Scottish outfit last season and has made 21 appearances, but his father believes no matter who is named in the squad, “Glasgow have threats in all positions”.

“They’ll be at their very best. Scotstoun is a very difficult place to go and win,” he said – a remark backed up by Connacht’s failure to win at the venue since 2012.

Lancaster has been boosted by the return of Caolin Blade, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Finn Treacy to full training following recent injuries. Dave Heffernan (calf), Darragh Murray (ribs), Sean Jansen (knee) and Harry West (hamstring) are to be assessed, with a decision on their availability made later in the week.

The Connacht head-coach says he is preparing his players to face “a possession-based team”. He says this approach can open cracks in defensive systems and points to their hugely effective driving maul.

Lancaster added: “We need to defend well, there’s no doubt. But equally, I do think our attack, even with limited opportunities against Edinburgh, was good enough to get four tries. So we’ve got that as well. Obviously one of the key differentials for Glasgow is their driving maul.”