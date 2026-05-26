Ciarán Frawley explains why he’s leaving Leinster for Connacht

Ciarán Frawley confirmed what plenty suspected, that consistent game time and the opportunity to reunite with Stuart Lancaster were the main factors behind his decision to leave Leinster for Connacht at the end of this season.

Speaking after the Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux – Frawley’s final European outing with his home province – the utility back pointed to the difficulty of the decision despite the attraction of Galway.

From Leinster’s point of view, Leo Cullen confirmed that it was the club’s desire to keep Frawley. Instead, the Skerries man opted to head west.

“You look at what Connacht are building, they have Stuart Lancaster coming back, I worked under Stuart for quite a while,” explained Frawley. “Unbelievable coach and I’ve a lot of respect for him, he has a lot of respect for me.

“Connacht are trending in the right direction, so it’s figuring out am I guaranteed game time. I felt like maybe by jumping to Galway that could have been it.

“It was a tough decision to make, it’s never easy leaving the club you grew up supporting and it’s so special to play for Leinster. I’m absolutely chuffed I have the caps I do. If you told me when I was a kid that I was gonna have the caps I do, I wouldn’t believe you. It’s unbelievably special but it’s very sad to leave.”

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley in the Champions Cup final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Last season, after his drop-goal heroics salvaged a series draw for Ireland against South Africa, Frawley saw some game time as the starting Leinster outhalf. During the 2024/25 campaign, he lined out in the 10 shirt on seven occasions.

[ Why Leinster’s defence unravelled in Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux-BèglesOpens in new window ]

This year, he has not started at outhalf in any game. Four starts in the 12 shirt have come his way along with seven more at fullback. The remainder of his 23 appearances this season have come off the bench, wearing either 22 or 23.

There is an argument often floated that Frawley’s utility, his ability to play along the backline, has often hindered him from securing regular minutes at outhalf. When asked if there was a guarantee of consistent minutes in the 10 shirt out west, Frawley didn’t get into specifics.

“It’s just getting game time is the main thing for me,” he said. “Look, I feel like I’m in good form at the minute and I’m getting the game time now at Leinster.

“Things are going well towards the end of the season in terms of form. But at the time when the conversation [with Connacht] was going on, it was guaranteeing the games more so.”

Frawley played the majority of the second half against Bordeaux, replacing Harry Byrne on a difficult day for the Leinster attack.

The province opened the scoring inside 10 minutes after a lengthy set of phases resulted in Tommy O’Brien crossing. That would be their only score of the first half, albeit one spill inside the 22 and Byrne’s intercept on the stroke of half-time ended what had previously looked promising forays forward.

Granted with the contest already decided, Leinster’s attack looked to click more consistently in that second half when Frawley was on the pitch. Individually, he made 46 metres with ball in hand (the third most of any Leinster player), beat three defenders and was responsible for two line breaks.

The Leinster attack has been the subject of much criticism in recent years, amidst a perception that defence has become a more dominant focus. Frawley was asked for his thoughts on that narrative, and Leinster’s attacking progression more generally.

“I think the lads are running the week very well in terms of taking ownership, that’s forwards and backs,” he said. “We’re quite a structured attacking team and it’s taking pride in how we master our craft. It’s gotten a lot better as the season has gone on.

“It was tough to attack out there, it was hot, humid, the ball was quite wet, it was sweaty. When it clicked at times it looked good, especially at the start of the game and then there were some moments in the second half when it looked quite good, but it’s just trying to put it together for the 80 minutes.”

[ Gerry Thornley: Leinster beaten decisively by Bordeaux on bruising weekend for Irish rugbyOpens in new window ]