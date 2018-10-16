Ruby Walsh makes return to winning ways at Punchestown
Jockey scores on Willie Mullins’s My Sister Sarah in maiden hurdle
Ruby Walsh enjoyed a first win since returning from injury at Punchestown on Tuesday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Ruby Walsh scored his first win since returning from injury as My Sister Sarah claimed a maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday.
Walsh, sidelined since taking a crashing fall at Killarney in August, was having just his third ride back and after striking out on his first couple of attempts on Sunday, the Willie Mullins-trained My Sister Sarah ensured his return to the winner’s enclosure.
Sent off the 4-11 favourite, My Sister Sarah came home an easy 10-length winner and while Mullins was thrilled to see his stable jockey back in front, he was equally as enthused by his winner.
He said: “It’s nice to have Ruby back and we think that mare has a future.
“She has a lovely pedigree that includes Long Run, so stamina shouldn’t be any problem. Hopefully she’ll improve her hurdling.”