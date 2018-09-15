Mighty mare Winx makes it 27 wins on the spin

Trainer Chris Waller: ‘I don’t mean to sound cocky, but she’s just an amazing animal’
 

Australian champion mare Winx won the George Main Stakes for the third successive year on Saturday to register a 27th-straight victory and extend her record as the most successful flat racer in Group One races.

A day after her seventh birthday, Winx came from the back of the field at the final turn to win the 1,600 metres race by four lengths at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

Her 20th Group One victory put her just two wins short of the record of Irish hurdler Hurricane Fly, the now retired gelding who won 22 Group One races earlier this century.

“She’s just a star,” trainer Chris Waller told reporters.

“In that last 200 metres, that last 10 percent that you call on, is always there. I don’t mean to sound cocky, but she’s just an amazing animal.”

The bay mare already topped the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings after coming off a 126-day break to win the Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick last month.

