Ruby Walsh to miss this week’s Listowel Festival

Ruby Walsh believes he is likely to be out of action until the end of the month following a fall at Killarney last month.

The rider sustained bruised ribs in the tumble, but had expected to be back in action at this week’s Listowel Harvest Festival.

However, he has ruled himself out of the meeting and will take his time before returning to the saddle.

“There is still very deep bruising in the bones in all of my ribs and around my back. I’ll just have to wait until it’s right,” he told Paddy Power.

“I was hoping that it was going to heal sooner than it has. We have loads of good runners this week but I’m just too sore. Until I’m ready, I won’t be back.

“Next week is quiet and Gowran Park and Tipperary at the end of the month are the next meetings that there is good racing at so hopefully I’ll be OK for then, with a bit of luck.”