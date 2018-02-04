Michael O’Leary: Switch to Racing UK ‘very bad for Irish racing’

Ryanair boss believes At The Races would fold if coverage of Irish racing moves to new host

Updated: about 2 hours ago
Brian O'Connor at Leopardstown

Photograph: Russell Pritchard/Inpho/Presseye

Photograph: Russell Pritchard/Inpho/Presseye

 

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said the switch of live racing pictures from the At The Races channel to Racing UK next year is a “retrograde” step with the potential to be very damaging to Irish racing.

Confirmation of a deal between Satellite Information Services (SIS) and RUK is expected at an EGM of the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) in Newbridge on Tuesday.

The EGM is technically capable of vetoing SIS’s decision to wind up its deal with At The Races at the end of this year. However the AIR board has recommend it be accepted.

SIS holds the broadcast rights to all 26 of Ireland’s racecourses after concluding a deal with Horse Racing Ireland’s media rights committee in 2016. It holds those rights until 2023.

A number of leading racing figures, including JP McManus, have expressed unease at the prospect of coverage of Irish racing switching to RUK and on Sunday O’Leary strongly criticised the move.

“It’s a very retrograde step. I think it’s very bad for Irish racing. Racing UK provides a terrific service and it’s a fantastic operation. But I don’t want to be watching Irish racing on split screen when I can’t see what’s going on.

“The great thing about having Racing UK and At The Races is there’s competition which provides that platform of Irish racing and UK racing and that brings more people into it. Less people will watch Irish racing when it’s on the Racing UK channel,” he said.

“If Racing UK takes over Irish racing then At The Races folds. And what happens then in two or three years time when the deal comes up again and there’s no alternative. I don’t understand the decision making.

“If Racing UK offered a huge amount for the rights then fine: but whoever’s selling the rights should come out and say that. I’ve seen nothing yet to say Racing UK have offered double the money. What’s the money?” he argued.

O’Leary added: “Jumping should be trying to provide competition between Racing UK and At The Races . Let them compete.

“I would be very worried if Racing UK has a monopoly because I don’t see At The Races surviving. And that would be a very damaging development to Irish racing.”

On Sunday the AIR chief executive Paddy Walsh declined to comment on the matter until after Tuesday’s EGM.

The Association of Irish Racehorse Owners (AIRO) issued a statement on Sunday which stressed that it is they who supply the material for TV pictures.

It said the revelation that TV coverage of Irish racing switch from ATR to RUK in 2019 “took the various bodies within the industry by surprise and the AIRO shares the concerns expressed”.

The statement added: “We have expressed our concerns to the authorities that Irish racing would not get the same exposure as that given by At The Races and have been given to understand that this will not be the case.

“We are also concerned that Racing UK is an additional subscription channel to the Sky Sports package which will obviously incur more costs to those who watch Irish racing.

“It is understood the income from the deal will mean a substantial sum to Irish racing and while this may be so, and welcomed, it must not be forgotten that owners are a major investor in the industry, without whom there would be no industry.

“It is the owners who provide the material for the TV pictures from which the racecourses get this substantial income. This will have to be recognised in a tangible way by HRI and AIR.

“It is essential that enhanced prizemoney, together with improved on-course facilities and other benefits from this deal accrue to owners. On their behalf we will seek to obtain them.”

Among those expressing unease at the switch has been legendary owner JP McManus who reportedly commented at the weekend that he was “saddened to learn of the development”. Champion trainer Willie Mullins also said he was “very sorry” to lose At The Races.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.