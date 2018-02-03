Faugheen beaten once again at Leopardstown

Supasundae proved too strong for Faugheen as he won the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained Faugheen had plenty to prove following his Christmas eclipse at this track and for a long way it looked as though he might return to form in a blaze of glory in the Grade One feature.

However, after being closely tracked by the Jessica Harrington-trained winner throughout, Faugheen ultimately had no answer as Robbie Power kicked after the last and Supasundae (8-1) powered home to get the better of the 9-10 favourite.

Mick Jazz was third.

Favourite-backers would have been feeling fairly comfortable through the early stages, as Faugheen assumed control from the off under Paul Townend, with Power settling Supasundae on his heels.

Faugheen turned in fine round of hurdling, but his every stride was matched by the winner and as the market leader rapped the top of the final flight ever so slightly, Supasundae was perfectly poised to take full advantage.

As he surged on, Townend asked Faugheen for something extra, but Mullins’ charge had no response, eventually being beaten two and a quarter lengths.

Faugheen’s reverse saw William Hill cut Buveur D’Air, who won at Sandown earlier in the afternoon, to 1-2 for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Mullins’ runner is now an 8-1 shot, while Supasundae is 4-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival.

Power said: “We were looking for a race for him before Cheltenham — his plan is the Stayers’ Hurdle — and we had a conversation at home in the office and decided to come here.

“We thought it might sharpen him up a little bit as he is quite lazy and hopefully it has worked because he has never jumped as well in his life. He was so slick and was actually getting upsides Faugheen at every hurdle and was fantastic.

“He has been in fantastic form of late and will definitely go for the Stayers’ Hurdle — he’s by Galileo and the drier the ground, the better (at Cheltenham).”

Harrington said: “He’s never jumped as well before, he jumped absolutely super and was always travelling. I thought they’d go too quick for him over two miles and Robert was sure when he had Faugheen in his sights at the last he would stay every inch of the way, and he did.

“When he got to the front he was only pricking his ears and galloping away. I came here to give him a prep run for the three-mile hurdle at Cheltenham and to win this is some prep run!”

She went on: “He’s only in the three-mile hurdle at Cheltenham so that’s where he’ll be going. He is a much better horse on better ground, he does not like slogging around in very muddy ground and that’s why he comes into his own in the spring.

“When he won his bumper, he beat Yanworth and I think he started favourite for the Cheltenham bumper and he is by Galileo so somewhere in there is a turn of foot.”

Supasundae runs in the colours of the late Ann and Alan Potts, and Harrington said: “It’s really sad that neither Ann nor Alan are here to see the fruits of what they started, particularly as the horse is starting to fulfil his true potential and it’s just so sad that neither of them are here.

“I hope their family are delighted with that and I hope their family will carry on having the horses.”

RaceBets cut Supasundae to 7-2 from 6-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Faugheen’s owner Rich Ricci admitted before the race his horse had questions to answer, but felt he had learned nothing new in defeat.

He said: “Faugheen is 10, after all. He ran well, just didn’t win, whatever the reason I don’t know. He was better than the last day — but no real answers.”

Mullins was more forthright and labelled the effort “disappointing”.

He said: “I was disappointed with him. He’s sort of half back on track, but he’ll have to improve a lot to be back where he was.”

Townend said: “He was better (than at Christmas), but he’s not quite there yet. He didn’t feel back to his Punchestown (Morgiana Hurdle) run for me there, either, but as I said, it was better but we’re not there yet.”

Mick Jazz’s trainer Gordon Elliott was thrilled by the performance of his charge and is now planning to head to Cheltenham before casting his net further afield.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted with that, couldn’t be happier. He’ll go for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and then the American Grand National.”

Faugheen’s stablemate Melon could finish only fifth and jockey David Mullins said: “I don’t know what to make of that run really.”