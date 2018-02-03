Irish racing set to be broadcast on Racing UK from 2019

Racecourses expected to approve deal to leave At The Races channel next week

Brian O'Connor

A rebranding of the Racing UK product is anticipated to reflect the addition of Irish racing. Photograph: Russell Pritchard/Inpho

A rebranding of the Racing UK product is anticipated to reflect the addition of Irish racing. Photograph: Russell Pritchard/Inpho

 

Irish racing is set for a broadcasting shake-up in 2019 with pictures switching to the Racing UK channel from At The Races (ATR).

It is anticipated a general meeting of the Association of Irish Racecourses next week will approve the switch as Satellite Information Services (SIS) – the company which holds the broadcast rights to all of Ireland’s 26 racecourses – intends winding up its ATR deal when it finishes at the end of this year.

A rebranding of the Racing UK product is anticipated to reflect the addition of Irish racing which up to now has been available free as part of the Sky TV package.

RUK is a subscription channel, although on Friday one AIR director, who preferred to remain unnamed, downplayed any potential impact on racing’s customer base here and on levels of coverage.

“We’re aware anyone with a bog-standard Sky package gets ATR as part of it. But there seems to have been a suggestion that ATR intend to rebrand themselves and bring it into a subscription category. So a free-to-air scenario essentially wasn’t going to be there anyway,” he said.

“There will be a rebranding. It’s won’t be just Racing UK with Irish racing. It will be something like Racing UK and Ireland, to reflect the addition of racing here,” he added.

Rights

SIS has the rights to Irish racing until the end of 2023 and although ATR has a veto on any new deal it’s believed its board will recommend the new deal to its members next week. It is also understood that Horse Racing Ireland’s media rights committee has approved it.

However HRI’s chief executive, Brian Kavanagh, declined to comment on the matter and said: “This is in a process and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to say anything until the process is completed.”

Separately on Friday, Kavanagh welcomed HRI’s new three-year deal with RTÉ which will see between 25 and 27 days of live racing on the State broadcaster.

It includes an extra day’s racing from the Fairyhouse Easter festival this year and the Winter Festival Grade One card at that track in December. In 2019 and 2020, there will be additional broadcasts of Gowran’s Thyestes fixture and at the redeveloped Curragh.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.