Tributes paid to colourful trainer Peter Casey following his death

Jockey Andrew Lynch has paid tribute to trainer Peter Casey following his death at the age of 82.

The Dubliner, who trained in Stamullen in Meath, shot to prominence in 2012 when Flemenstar, partnered by Lynch, won both the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown and the Powers Gold Cup at Fairyhouse’s Easter meeting.

While the rider hailed those Grade One victories, he also recalled how Casey enjoyed winning at every level.

He said: “We had some great times with Flemenstar at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse.

“We had some unbelievable days together, not just with Flemenstar, but there were one or two others as well.

“I remember riding a hurdles winner for him, just a moderate race, and he wasn’t there that day, but he rang me up and was over the moon, even though it was just an ordinary race. He was one of the good ones.

“He was a great character and a very good man. He was an easy trainer to ride for and a very good trainer as well.”

Flemenstar won the Irish Arkle in 2012, with Casey became something of an internet sensation following his subsequent interview with RTÉ presenter Tracy Piggott, which featured some colourful language regarding his celebration plans and went viral.

Flemenstar went on to win the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown in December 2012 but owner Stephen Curran decided to send his star to Tony Martin for the 2013-14 season and he ended his career in the care of the owner’s son, Anthony.

Casey also counted 2010 Troytown Chase winner Jack The Bus among his notable performers, while he also bred Scottish Grand National winner Hello Bud.

He is survived by his wife June, to whom he was married for over 55 years, and their children Francis, Peter, Oliver and Alison.

Former jockey turned bloodstock agent Tom Malone was among those to offer their condolences on Twitter.

He said: “Hearing the sad news about Peter Casey, gave me my first ever ride at 17 in a charity race in Fairyhouse, lovely man, thoughts with his family.”

Fellow trainer Damien English added: “Very sad to hear that Peter (Boss) Casey has passed away RIP. He gave me my first job in racing and I’ll never forget the education him and his family gave me.”

Rider Ben Curtis said: “Rest in peace Peter. A genuine guy who I had the pleasure to ride for. He could always be counted on to make you laugh! Thoughts with all his family and friends.”

Fairyhouse racecourse tweeted: “Condolences to family and friends of Peter Casey who sadly passed away overnight. A brilliant character, Peter trained Flemenstar to win the Grade One Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in 2012. He will be sadly missed. RIP.”