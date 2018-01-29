De Bromhead set to let Monalee return to action on Sunday

Saturday winner Poormans Hill makes quick return to action at Punchestown

Brian O'Connor

Monalee: expected to line up in Sunday’s Grade One €100,000 Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Monalee: expected to line up in Sunday’s Grade One €100,000 Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Monalee is set to return to action in Sunday’s Grade One €100,000 Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The exciting novice blotted his copybook at the track over Christmas with a spectacular fall at the tenth fence in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead described the spill as horrific, especially since Monalee was galloped over by a couple of other runners as he was on the ground.

Previously favourite for Cheltenham’s RSA, Monalee’s festival odds subsequently lengthened. However he appears likely to try and restore his reputation at the ‘Dublin Racing Festival’.

De Bromhead said on Monday: “I would say we are leaning towards running on Sunday. It took him a while to get over it [the fall] but he seems good again now.”

The season’s leading jockey Davy Russell has ridden Monalee in both his starts over fences but has a number of possible mounts for Sunday’s big novice event. De Bromhead said riding arrangements are unclear at the moment. David Mullins rode Monalee in all five of his starts over hurdles.

De Bromhead enjoyed a bumper Christmas festival at Leopardstown and two of his festive winners, Dicey O’Reilly and Paloma Blue, are set to step up into Grade One company at the weekend in the Lacy Partners Hurdle and Deloitte Hurdle respectively.

Another Christmas winner for the Co Waterford trainer, Trainwreck, is also a possible starter in the Deloitte.

Revised ratings

A couple of impressive recent winners will attempt to successfully carry penalties at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Wings Like Arion has a 6lb penalty for winning at Gowran on Thursday but technically still has 5lbs in hand on revised ratings when she lines up for the mares handicap hurdle.

The handicapper reckons the prolific Poormans Hill has 10lbs in hand for a later handicap hurdle after his victory over three miles at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Willie Mullins has two runners at Tuesday’s fixture and amateur rider David Dunsdon can guide his mare Redhotfillypeppers to a first success over flights.

Cut The Mustard’s Irish debut at Limerick over Christmas was disappointing considering she started odds-on after a pair of bumper victories in France.

Gordon Elliott’s Moonlight Escape will try to make it third time lucky over flights although the course bumper winner Moyhenna could upset both considering her own previous jumping experience.

Conor O’Dwyer’s El Vasco ran okay behind The Storyteller on his second start over fences and may be good enough to win an ordinary looking Beginners Chase.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.