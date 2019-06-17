Meath-based trainer Davison could strike at Royal Ascot with Fresnel

Triple Group One winner Wild Illusion to skip Ascot, and will instead wait for the Curragh’s Juddmonte

Wild Illusion: trainer Charlie Appleby is anticipating an improved performance at the Curragh. Photograph: Getty Images

Wild Illusion: trainer Charlie Appleby is anticipating an improved performance at the Curragh. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Jack Davison aims to boost his burgeoning training career at Royal Ascot on Thursday when Fresnel lines up in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

The young Dunboyne, Co Meath-based trainer has held a full licence for less than two years, but could strike at British racing’s most high-profile week of the racing year.

Fresnel is set to take her chance in the Group Two fillies event after a fine fourth in her last start in York’s Musidora Stakes.

Davison has had a handful of winners so far, but goes to Ascot in form having scored at Fairyhouse on Friday with Black Magic Woman.

“Fresnel’s progressed with each and every run. I know we’re competing with the big boys, but I’m really looking forward to Ascot.

“She ran well in the Musidora, and has stepped forward since then. She’s an absolute professional, and you won’t stress her out too easily. She travelled over to York and took the whole occasion very well.”

Prior to York the daughter of Sea The Stars was also fourth in Navan’s Salsabil Stakes behind the subsequent Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood.

The Musidora form wasn’t boosted at Chantilly on Sunday when both the York winner Nausha and the runner-up Entitle failed to land a blow in the French Oaks won by Channel.

The Pierre Charles Boudot-ridden filly landed the €1 million Prix de Diane in a tight finish from Commes, with the outsider Ground Glory in third.

Fully fire

One star filly that will skip Ascot is the triple Group One winner Wild Illusion who instead will wait for the Curragh’s Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes on Friday week.

Wild Illusion appeared to fail to fully fire on her seasonal reappearance in the Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp, but trainer Charlie Appleby is anticipating an improved performance at the Curragh.

“I was pleased enough with her first run, and she will definitely come forward for it. It was a respectable effort against the colts because it was the first time she’d run against them.

“The most important thing is she will come forward for that run, and will improve for the step up to 10 furlongs and racing against her own sex. If she goes to the Pretty Polly in top form then she will be a major player.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.