Joseph O’Brien-trained Sir Erec suffers fatal injury

Pentland Hills causes a 20-1 shock in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on final day at Cheltenham

Nico de Boinville onboard Pentland Hills clears the last on the way to winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Nico de Boinville onboard Pentland Hills clears the last on the way to winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Tthe opening event on the final day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival was marred by the death of hot favourite Sir Erec, who broke down mid-race. Pentland Hills ran out a shock 20-1 winner of the JCB Triumph Hurdle for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.

With Chris Wall on the Flat, he did not make his hurdling debut until the end of last month when winning at Plumpton.

Back in 1985 First Bout won the corresponding race at Plumpton and later went on to become Henderson’s first Triumph Hurdle winner.

De Boinville had plenty in front of him coming down the hill, as Quel Destin, Coeur Sublime and his stablemate Adjali were still in contention.

Pentland Hills was still moving sweetly on the long run to the last, though, and powered up the hill to beat Gordon Elliott’s Coeur Sublime by three lengths, with Gardens Of Babylon third.

The winner was given a 25-1 quote for next year’s Champion Hurdle by Paddy Power.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.