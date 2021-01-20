Jockey David Mullins announces retirement at 24

Grand National-winning rider David Mullins has announced his retirement from the saddle at the age of 24.

Mullins secured Aintree glory at the age of just 19 when steering Rule The World to victory in 2016 and counts nine Grade Ones wins on his CV.

He claimed his first top-level success aboard Nichols Canyon in the 2015 Morgiana Hurdle and also triumphed on the likes of future dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo, Savills Chase hero Kemboy and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Bellshill in 2018.

Mullins, who rode primarily for his champion trainer uncle Willie and father Tom, was last in action when steering Blackbow to finish third at Naas on January 13th and bows out with 211 Irish winners to his name

He told the Racing Post: “I think I realised during Galway [Festival] in 2019 that the whole thing wasn’t for me.

“When you’re in the racing bubble and riding horses it’s very hard to think outside of that bubble and I needed to get out of it.”