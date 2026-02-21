Rathgar residents consider appealing court ruling on school’s ‘private Aviva’

Kenilworth Square residents gather in June 2024 to protest against plans to turn the square into astro turf pitches. File photograph: Barry Cronin/The Irish Times

“Devastated” residents surrounding Kenilworth Square in Rathgar, south Dublin, have said they are considering appealing the High Court’s dismissal of their case concerning a local private school’s plans to develop the park.

Those living near the Victorian square said they are “shocked” and “extremely disappointed” after a judgment earlier this week meant their effort to overturn a Dublin City Council planning decision failed.

Local campaign group Protect Kenilworth Square, alongside resident and group member Martin Joyce, initiated judicial review proceedings seeking to overturn the council’s decision that St Mary’s College did not require planning permission for some aspects of the development.

The proposed project would ultimately mean existing pitches reconfigured, one of which would be replaced with an artificial all-weather surface. This is alongside the erection of six flood lights and fencing, with residents previously likening it to the school’s “own private Aviva”.

Following the judgment, Joyce confirmed the group is now considering its “next steps”, including possibly applying for leave to appeal, saying they will continue this struggle.

“This is not the end of the road, and it’s not a done deal. We will continue, because the residents know that once this starts, it’s incremental and before you know it, you’re going to have a full-blown stadium there in a few years,” he claimed.

A source familiar with the school’s development denied that a “stadium” is part of any plans.

A petition set up by Protect Kenilworth Square, which raises concerns over the planned development, has amassed almost 3,700 signatures.

A rival group, Kenilworth for the Kids, set up by parents of those attending St Mary’s, also organised a petition, which has garnered almost 3,100 signatures.

Mary Daly, a spokeswoman for the group, said it was united by a “shared concern” at a shortage of accessible playing fields in Dublin, adding that the group has “significant” support from the sporting community and local clubs.

“We want to highlight the positives of the proposed upgrades, especially in the context of opposition from a small but vocal minority, while also being clear that this is about balance,” she said.

Joyce denied that Protect Kenilworth Square is a “small” group, saying it represents the “vast majority” of the residents living near the square and nearby streets.

Should the development proceed, there will be a “severe loss of heritage and biodiversity”, he argued, while also raising concerns over potential flooding ramifications as a result of the “plastic pitch”.

“The residents, we see ourselves as the custodians of the 86 protected structures. St Mary’s College should be the custodians of the park, but their plans clearly indicate they don’t see it that way,” he said.

Other residents like Emily Mahoney raised concerns over the felling of some mature trees, saying the project “seems so short-sighted”.

Originally from Colorado in the United States, Mahoney bought a house on the square two years ago with her husband, Lonán, originally from Dublin.

Proposed development under a St Mary's plan for Kenilworth Square. Image: projectkenilworth.ie

“One of the reasons that we were so excited to live here was the beautiful trees in this square,” she said. “That’s why we’re quite sad about it, losing that view of nature.”

In a statement, Denis Murphy, principal of St Mary’s College, welcomed the High Court decision. He said the school is now considering the best way forward.

“Our objective has always been to enhance sports provision within Kenilworth Square in a manner that supports pupils and the wider community while respecting the character of the grounds.

“Laying out an all-weather surface on one rugby pitch will achieve both ends. The weather in recent months continues to show the limitations of grass surfaces in winter weather,” he said.