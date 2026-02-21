UCD reviews its handling of cases after intimate image of student was circulated

TD Ruth Coppinger criticised UCD’s handling of the incident and the support it provided to the student. Photograph: Derick Hudson/Getty

University College Dublin (UCD) is reviewing how it handles cases relating to dignity and respect, including image-based sexual abuse, after an intimate image of a female student was shared with staff and students.

Last week, Socialist Party TD Ruth Coppinger told the Dáil the image of the young woman, a student at its school of medicine, was taken after she was raped.

Coppinger said the image showed the victim “nude, bruised and unconscious” and was accompanied by “further rape threats and further threats to use objects to violently rape” her.

It has been circulated to staff and students through WhatsApp and email. The individual responsible for the image has not been identified.

Coppinger, a TD for Dublin West, criticised UCD’s handling of the incident and the support it provided to the student.

In an email to students and staff on Friday, Orla Feely, president of UCD, said individuals may have become aware of “an appalling situation involving one of our students”.

“The university acknowledges the deep distress and anguish that this shocking and abhorrent activity from an unknown source has caused the student,” the email said.

“UCD takes a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of bullying, harassment and sexual violence.”

Feely said the university reported the incident to gardaí “immediately” after becoming aware of it. She added that UCD has been supporting law enforcement in their investigation, which is ongoing.

According to the email, the student was supported by the head of student advisory services.

“The head of the school of medicine, Professor Paddy Mallon, has offered to meet with the student over recent weeks and I have also invited her to meet with me and our vice-president for equality, diversity and inclusion, Professor Aoife Ahern,” she added.

The university president encouraged other students who have experienced bullying, harassment or abuse to avail of the services provided.

“Disclosures can be made confidentially, will be listened to in a non-judgmental manner and will be actioned by us or by other authorities as appropriate and possible with the information provided,” she said.

Feely said it is “deeply troubling and saddening” that the university community can be a “target for malicious individuals who use sophisticated digital technologies to conceal their identity while carrying out their appalling actions”.

Ahern has been leading a review of how the university handles dignity and respect cases, the email said.

“This review will now consider any additional steps that need to be taken to combat new and evolving forms of abuse, including image-based sexual abuse and AI-related abusive activities,” the email added.

Gardaí were approached for comment.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Coppinger said the rape victim had chosen not to report the crime to gardaí.

“Most women and victims do not want to report,” she said, adding that the woman “did not want to report because she knew she would probably not be believed”.

The TD added: “This sort of reaction by the UCD authorities does not bode well for anybody who wants to come forward in these situations.”