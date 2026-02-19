Constitution Hill strikes out into the unknown at Southwell

Constitution Hill after falling at Aintree last April: his trainer Nicky Henderson will be hoping for better luck at Southwell in the nine-year-old's first race on the flat. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

It’s a racing outpost, but Southwell’s capacity for staging curios continues on Friday night when the 2023 Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill has his first race on the flat at the age of nine.

A mile and a half novice event boosted to £40,000 (€45,000) in prize money features British jump racing’s headline performer running on the Nottinghamshire track’s all-weather surface although, to many, the purpose of it all remains unclear.

Just over three weeks out from Cheltenham, the jumping enigma that Constitution Hill has become is unlikely to change after a potentially lucrative spin around Southwell under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

When Aidan O’Brien travelled to Southwell with the Derby winner City Of Troy two years ago, there was at least some connection between a workout and a subsequently fruitless tilt at the Breeders Cup Classic. At least some logic looked to be at play. The logic in Constitution Hill’s case looks harder to follow.

Win or lose, it will prove little about his poise for a potential return to jumping in the Champion Hurdle

Everyone realises the central problem is his jumping. Three dramatic falls in his last four races testify to a horse that’s lost his confidence over flights. Testing his capacity to gallop 12 furlongs on an artificial surface with no obstacles in his path strikes as an oddity in the circumstances.

Win or lose, it will prove little about his poise for a potential return to jumping in the Champion Hurdle. If he gets a green light to go to Cheltenham, he will almost certainly jump to ante-post favouritism, but with the crux of his issue remaining.

Nevertheless, the racing world will inevitably tune in at 7.30pm to watch him live on both ITV4 and Sky.

The level of prize money has Willie Mullins involved through Daddy Long Legs, a horse demonstrably inferior over hurdles to Constitution Hill at his best, but who’s never fallen and has a couple of flat spins under his belt already. Ryan Moore makes a rare foray to Southwell for the ride.

Everyone realises the central problem is Constitution Hill’s jumping. Three dramatic falls in his last four races testify to a horse that’s lost his confidence over flights

The ex-Irish Square Necker beat a 93-rated opponent when successful on the flat in Dundalk in December. That’s an official figure that a nine-year-old ex-point to pointer will do well to match, although underestimating National Hunt talent on the level is a dangerous exercise. Ethical Diamond’s Breeders Cup victory came four weeks before Constitution Hill’s last start.

“It will be fun, it’s a good crowd and it’s televised on ITV. ARC (Southwell owners) have done a good job, the sponsors are very important, and everybody has supported it, as have the BHA, which is great,” Constitution Hill’s trainer Nicky Henderson has said.

It makes for a good show. But how much of it will leave anyone the wiser in the countdown to Cheltenham?