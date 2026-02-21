Image of tattoo released in hope of identifying victim of serious assault in Dublin’s Temple Bar

Gardaí are appealing for information to identify the victim - his tattoo reads 'Ceol is Beatha'. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have released an image of a tattoo they hope will help identify a victim of an alleged assault in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, who is still in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident on Friday evening.

Gardaí said the pair, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in Dublin.

The alleged attack happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday on Cope Street in the Temple Bar area.

The injured man, whose age is unknown, is still being treated at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital where Gardaí say he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí have yet to identify him and have asked for help from the public.

Cope Street in Dublin city centre, where a man was assaulted at about 12.30am on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

They have released an image of a tattoo they say is on his right forearm.

It is comprised of a blue and white tattoo and the words “Ceol is Beatha”, ceol meaning music and beatha meaning life.

Anyone who was in the Cope Street area between midnight and 1am, and who may have any information about the incident, is asked to contact gardaí.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing”. - PA

[ Temple Bar attack victim’s injuries make identification difficult as gardaí pursue suspectsOpens in new window ]