Willie Mullins rules Triumph Hurdle favourite Narciso Has out of Cheltenham

Narciso Has has been ruled out of the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Just how anxious the countdown to Cheltenham can be was underlined on Friday when the hot Triumph Hurdle favourite Narciso Has was ruled out of the festival.

Willie Mullins confirmed the JP McManus-owned star is out of the juvenile championship event due to a setback, a blow not just for connections but for many punters who’d viewed Narciso Has as something of an Irish ‘banker’.

“He has met with a setback and unfortunately misses Cheltenham,” Mullins told sportinglife.com. “We will have to see what it means for the remainder of the season, but for now he’s not going to make the trip to Cheltenham.”

Narciso Has had been a general 11-8 favourite for the Triumph on the back of a hugely impressive victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

With just over two weeks to the biggest meeting of the year, training intensity stepping up, and little time to recover from even a minor knock, his is the first major festival defection, although unlikely to be the last.

Mullins has other prime Triumph hopes in the filly Selma De Vary, who chased home Narciso Has on her first start for the champion trainer, and another McManus juvenile Proactif, who scored at Fairyhouse last month.

In other news, Jack Kennedy has hardly put a foot wrong this season and his judgment will be put to the test once again in Saturday’s big Grand National trial at Fairyhouse.

The last two winners of the Bar 1 Bobbyjo Chase – Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus – have gone on to Aintree glory, and all 10 runners this time hold entries for the world’s most famous steeplechase in April.

Mullins saddles four including Paul Townend’s pick Grangeclare West and Spanish Harlem, who unseated his rider at the final fence when looking a likely winner of last month’s Thyestes.

Kennedy had a trio of Gordon Elliott runners to choose from and opted for Three Card Brag over the mud-loving Stellar Story and the 2023 Gold Cup runner up Gerri Colombe.

Three Card Brag was 11th in last year’s Aintree National and was Kennedy’s pick when losing almost all chance at the start of last summer’s Galway Plate behind stable companion Western Fold.

He was subsequently runner-up to Spanish Harlem in the Kerry National and found only Panic Attack too good in November’s Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. That the season’s leading rider perseveres with Three Card Brag in a tightly competitive contest looks significant.

Kennedy is rapidly closing in on a century of winners in Ireland, his tally of 93 clear of nearest rival Darragh O’Keeffe on 81. Townend is on 66. The Kerry man is an all but unbackable 1-6 favourite to regain the jockeys’ championship he memorably won two years ago.

He also has an enviable book of rides to look forward to at Cheltenham, including Brighterdaysahead in the Champion Hurdle. Kennedy has 11 festival winners to date in a career blighted by six leg breaks.

Rokathir was a welcome winner for Henry de Bromhead at Navan two weeks ago and could follow up in the testing conditions in a novice chase. The going might prove more of a test for the course winner Nelson County.

There could hardly be more of a contrast between a long-distance chase and top-flight sprinting on the other side of the globe but much of the racing world will still tune in to watch the Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising bid for another piece of history on Sunday morning.

He has an 18th consecutive success in his sights – a Hong Kong record – when lining up in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup run over seven furlongs. It is off at 8.35am Irish-time.