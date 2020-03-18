Irish racing will continue behind closed doors

Irish racing will continue to take place behind closed doors although with greater restrictions.

The move was approved by the board of Horse Racing Ireland at a meeting on Wednesday.

It comes a day after British racing shut down until May and two days after French racing announced it was closing until April 15 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday night An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned of the unprecedented threat posed by Covid-19.

Officials at HRI stressed how the decision to keep racing when so much of the rest of society has closed down was made after consultation with the government.

“We spoke to government this morning. Ultimately it’s a HRI board decision but the principles the government outlined to us last week were to endeavour to keep systems going, maintain employment if you can, but public safety and health must come first,” said HRI’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh after Wednesday’s meeting.

“It is a measured decision and the board approached this on a very logical basis,” he added.

Extra restrictions that will be put in place include no overseas runners being allowed race here and no evening meetings allowed take place.

Double fixtures on a single day won’t be permitted. Both Downpatrick and Naas were due to take place on Sunday but the start of the flat will now occur at Naas on Monday.

No owners will allowed at racecourses to reduce numbers and there will be maximum intervals of 30 minutes between races. Jockeys weights will also be raised 2lbs so that they don’t have to waste time in the current unprecedented circumstances.

HRI said the main motivation for the decision is to maintain employment but only while adhering to the HSE’s strict guidelines on public gatherings.

Nickey Hartery, chairman of HRI, said: “These are unprecedented and sombre times and we are seeking the best ways to support the racing community and industry throughout what lies ahead.

“Health and welfare of employees and industry participants is the prime consideration and within that context, we have introduced protocols which can allow racing to continue and thousands of families who rely on the sector to maintain a livelihood.

“This will be kept under review on a daily basis and we are also planning measures for reprogramming fixtures as it becomes required. Changes to the programme will be separately announced.

“We have consulted with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine throughout this process and we will continue to strictly adhere to the Government and HSE advice.

“We have made it clear at all times that our medical facilities and personnel will be available for the Government to use if necessary – that will take precedence above any other consideration.”

Brian Kavanagh added: “The executive sub-committee of Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is meeting daily to assess the situation, and the Board of Horse Racing Ireland will continue to convene as required.

“Racecourses by their nature offer opportunities for social distancing that few other workplaces can. Nothing in Irish life is as it was a week ago, and in the same way, these are not race fixtures as we previously knew them, they are big open-air sites with very few people present and nobody on site if they are not involved: once a jockey or trainer has finished their business for the afternoon, they are required to leave.

“Furthermore, we have carried out risk assessments according to each individual racecourse facility, and some fixtures may be subject to greater restrictions and limitations to ensure social distancing is easily achievable and maintained.

“The Board paid tribute to the flexibility shown by stable staff, jockeys, trainers, owners and employees of the IHRB, HRI, the media and broadcasters.

“Strict measures were imposed on them almost immediately last Friday but their actions, care and vigilance have ensured that social distancing is being observed and racecourses continue to be a safe working environment.”