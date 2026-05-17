IHRB to investigate 53-minute delay to start of racing at Navan

The 53-minute delay to the start of racing at Navan on Saturday has been attributed to “human error”, although the matter has been referred for investigation by a senior official at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Saturday’s opening race was scheduled to start at 1.12pm, but it didn’t get going until 2.05pm. A subsequent stewards’ report said the late arrival of the IHRB’s medical officer contributed to the delay.

Two doctors are required to be present at a race meeting, one to cover what occurs on the track itself and another to be available elsewhere on the racecourse. Three ambulances must also be present for racing to go ahead.

It is understood confusion over rostering resulted in one of the doctors failing to realise in time that he was on duty at Navan.

“We didn’t have one of the doctors in situ and weren’t in a position to proceed,” an IHRB spokesman said on Sunday. He said the incident simply boiled down to human error, although the impact, including on TV coverage, was considerable.

“When you think of how many race meetings are run – 390 meetings a year – something like this is very rare," he said. “It’s obviously very unfortunate and something that has been referred to a senior racing official.”

The IHRB praised stakeholders for catching up on lost time once racing began. The sixth race, the Listed Yeats Stakes won by Limestone, was due off at 4.07pm and began at 4.10pm. The eighth and final race went off on schedule at 5.15pm.

In other news, Ireland’s opening Classics of 2026 take place at the Curragh next weekend. Gstaad is already a heavy 4-9 favourite in ante-post betting to land Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Runner-up to Bow Echo in the Newmarket Guineas a fortnight ago, last season’s Breeders’ Cup champion will lead Aidan O’Brien’s attempt at a 13th success in the colts’ Classic. True Love – O’Brien’s Newmarket 1,000 Guineas winner – is also in the mix for the following day’s fillies equivalent at HQ, as is another dual Group One winner, Precise.

The last two renewals of the Irish 2,000 Guineas have gone to British yards through Field Of Gold a year ago and Rosallion in 2024. The complexion of any cross-channel raid this time will become clearer at Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage, although Karl Burke has already committed Alparslan.

Alparslan is pencilled in to run at the Curragh on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The son of Dandy Man beat Zavateri and Albert Einstein in last month’s Greenham Stakes at Newbury, but he missed out on Newmarket when taken out of the Guineas there on the day of the race due to quick ground conditions.

“Alparslan is pencilled in to go,” Burke reported on Sunday. “We avoided the fast ground by withdrawing him on the day of the Guineas at Newmarket. He has to prove he stays a mile – not many by Dandy Man do – but he is a course winner and deserves to be there."

Alparslan was an impressive winner of the Super Auction Sales Stakes at the Curragh in last September’s Irish Champions Festival.

Burke was a Curragh Classic winner two years ago through Fallen Angel in the 1,000 Guineas. He is eyeing the same race for the unbeaten Hope Queen. She hasn’t been seen in action since scoring at Sandown last July.

“She won that day really well but unfortunately picked up a slight tibia crack in doing so,” the Yorkshire-based trainer commented. “She’s on her way back and is working really well, but was not ready for either the English or the French Guineas. We ran out of time but the Irish Guineas is a race for which we are keen to go."

Donnacha O’Brien’s hopes for a first Irish Classic as a trainer will revolve around his Athasi winner Kensington Lane in Sunday’s 1,000 Guineas.

He said: “She’s a filly we have always liked and I think nice ground is pretty important to her. She enjoyed going up to a mile last time and I think in time, she will probably stay 10 furlongs as well. It was nice to get that Group win into her and hopefully she can keep progressing."

O’Brien tasted Classic glory in France in 2020 when Fancy Blue landed the French Oaks. As a rider, he scored an Irish Derby victory on Latrobe for his brother Joseph in 2018.

Monday’s Irish action is in Roscommon where Joseph O’Brien sends a handful of runners, including the recent wide-margin Navan winner Obscenity. A first-time visor seemed to work on that occasion and headgear could do the trick again despite a 12lb ratings hike.

Kilcrea Rock is another leading O’Brien handicap contender while his newcomer, Seaxburh, is worth checking out in a two-year-old maiden. O’Brien is also represented in Redcar on Monday, where Eighteenth Smiles runs over the minimum trip after finishing fifth on his Cork debut a fortnight ago.