Ireland

Kerry retailer attached ‘Made in Ireland’ labels to jumpers made in Pakistan

Quills Woollen Market gets €500 fine and ordered to pay €1,000 costs after ‘deliberate attempt to deceive buyers’

The CCPC found Quills, a major tourist retailer, falsely attached ‘Made in Ireland’ labels to products made in Pakistan. Photograph: CCPC
The CCPC found Quills, a major tourist retailer, falsely attached ‘Made in Ireland’ labels to products made in Pakistan. Photograph: CCPC
Conor Pope Consumer Affairs Correspondent
Tue May 19 2026 - 14:262 MIN READ

A well-known Co Kerry retailer has been convicted after admitting to attaching “Made in Ireland” labels to products actually produced in Pakistan.

Quills Woollen Market pleaded guilty at Killarney District Court to two counts of breaching consumer protection law following a prosecution by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Judge David Waters on Tuesday fined the retailer €500 and ordered it to pay €1,000 towards the CCPC’s costs, noting that this was a “deliberate attempt to deceive buyers”.

Quills operates several retail and gift stores across the southwest, selling Irish themed clothing, homewares, gifts and jewellery primarily to international tourists.

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Following consumer complaints to the CCPC helpline, officers from the commission carried out inspections in September and November 2024 to check compliance with consumer protection laws.

A cut care label on a jumper on sale in a Quills outlet. Photograph: CCPC
A cut care label on a jumper on sale in a Quills outlet. Photograph: CCPC

During visits to Quills stores in Killarney and Kenmare, the CCPC staff examined hooded sweatshirts with Quills-branded swing labels that said, “Made in Ireland”.

The officers identified instances where the original care labels showing the country of origin appeared to be tampered with, as well as examples that still had the original label showing the country of origin as Pakistan, not Ireland.

Under the Consumer Protection Act 2007, it is an offence for a trader to provide false or misleading information that could cause a consumer to make a transactional decision they would not otherwise make. This includes information relating to the geographical or commercial origin of a product.

The retailer was convicted on both counts.

Hundreds of suspected dodgy-box users in Ireland get warning letters from Sky ]

“The actions of Quills in this case are simply indefensible, with consequences reaching far beyond the consumers affected,” said CCPC chairman Brian McHugh. “This behaviour damages competition between businesses selling Irish crafts and could also impact the reputations of both Ireland and Kerry as high-quality tourist destinations.”

He said the CCPC supports businesses with the information they need to understand and meet their obligations under the law. “However, our message is clear: where we see traders misleading consumers or breaching consumer law, the CCPC will take action, up to and including prosecution.”

Quills has been contacted for comment.

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Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor