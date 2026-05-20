Byelections latest: Final days of campaigning in Dublin Central and Galway West

Main Points

There are just two days before voting in the Dublin Central and Galway West byelection byelections begins

Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam says he will work to expand CCTV cameras if elected

Gerry Hutch, who gardaí have described in court as the figurehead of the Hutch crime gang, has been canvassing in Dublin

Party leaders will be joining their candidates on the campaign over the coming days

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is heading to Galway today and will be there tomorrow as well

Mary Lou McDonald will be in Dublin Central and Galway West, while Holly Cairns will be in Galway

Ivana Bacik will be in Galway tomorrow

Voting takes place from 7am to 10pm on Friday and with crowded fields of candidates in both constituencies transfers are set to be decisive

Counting starts on Saturday morning with results expected by early evening

Key Reads

Elsewhere, the number of RTÉ workers earning more than €100,000 annually grew by more than a third in the last five years.

Figures released by the broadcaster following queries from The Irish Times show that for total earnings – including pensions, salaries and allowances – there were 270 employees earning more than six figures at the organisation in 2020.

Montrose executives will appear before the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Cabinet approved draft laws bringing RTÉ under the supervision of the State’s spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General, alongside several other measures the Coalition said would improve transparency and oversight.

Read the full piece from Jack Horgan-Jones here.

Good morning. Just two more days of campaigning to go before the votes are cast in the Galway West and Dublin Central byelections. Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is heading to Galway this evening and will be there tomorrow as well.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be in both Dublin Central and Galway West. Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns will be in Galway today, while Labour leader Ivana Bacik is going down tomorrow. There will be the inevitable swim photo op on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, political correspondent Harry McGee went out in the rain in Dublin with Gerry Hutch and saw the veteran criminal promised votes to beat the band. He couldn’t...could he? Read more here.