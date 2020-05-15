Irish racing to resume three weeks early behind closed doors

Formal confirmation expected on Friday afternoon after extensive lobbying from HRI

Clonmel held the last of 10 behind closed doors meetings on March 24th. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Irish racing is set to get a green light from Government to resume behind closed doors on June 8th.

Reports have emerged that the Government has brought forward the date from June 29th after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Racing had originally been scheduled to come back on June 29th under the third phase of the five-stage national recovery plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However after extensive lobbying by Horse Racing Ireland – who had pointed to how French racing started again on Monday – the Government has brought a resumption date forward to the phase two stage of the plan on June 8th.

HRI said at lunchtime they are awaiting formal confirmation of that ahead of an official announcement at 4.0pm this afternoon.

However Fine Gael TD Peter Burke tweeted at lunchtime: “Horse racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8. Much certainty for the sector.”

There has been no racing in Ireland since March 24th when the last of 10 fixtures held behind closed doors was held in Clonmel prior to lockdown.

