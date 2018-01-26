Beer Goggles set for Cheltenham after Richard Woollacott death

Beer Goggles will line up in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday following the death of trainer Richard Woollacott earlier this week.

In a statement issued through the Injured Jockeys Fund, Woollacott’s wife, Kayley, confirmed that the Long Distance Hurdle winner would take up his engagement under her name.

She said: “Beer Goggles will run on Saturday at Cheltenham Racecourse in memory of Richard.

“Whilst it will be a very emotional day for everybody, it is important that we celebrate all of Richard’s hard work and continue with his plan for this special horse.

“I’d welcome everyone to attend in support.”

The racing world was left shocked after it was announced on Tuesday morning that Woollacott, who was based in South Molton in Devon, had died aged 40.

Kayley Woollacott said in a statement: “I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support. The racing industry has shown a huge amount of compassion for Richard and us during this tragic time.

“Richard was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was also a talented jockey and trainer who achieved many amazing things.

“Sadly, after battling with it for many years, he lost his life to mental illness.

“While nothing will bring Richard back, I feel there is more there could, and should, be done to help others.

“I have therefore established an online fundraising site in aid of three important charities in Richard’s memory: 1) ‘mind’ who raise awareness of the serious issue of mental health and to encourage people to speak up; 2) The Injured Jockeys Fund, a charity close to Richard’s heart, which supports his fellow riders and industry colleagues; 3) The Devon Air Ambulance which provides urgent medical assistance to the people of Richard’s home county.

“The Jockey Club and Great British Racing have been hugely supportive and will pay tribute to Richard throughout the raceday in aiding these fundraising efforts.”