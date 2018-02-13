Douvan entered for Saturday’s Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park

Willie Mullins had originally ruled star seven-year-old out for the rest of the season
Douvan is one of 10 entries for the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Willie Mullins had initially ruled the star chaser out for the season when he was forced to miss the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, deciding on a “conservative approach” to his recovery.

However, the noises have been much more positive of late following veterinary reports and Douvan has been given an entry for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, having not run since being pulled up there last March.

Owner Rich Ricci said last month it was “50-50” he would make Cheltenham, adding: “I’m hopeful he will make the Festival, but everything has to go right. At the moment, it is all systems go.”

Mullins has also entered Bellshill and Ballycasey.

As expected, Jessica Harrington has given last season’s Irish Grand National winner Our Duke the option following his encouraging run in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown behind Edwulf.

Prior to that he had only been seen once this term, at Down Royal in November when it transpired he was suffering from a kissing spine.

Pat Kelly’s smart novice Presenting Percy, who is favourite for the RSA Insurance Chase, is also a possible, along with A Toi Phil, Ball D’Arc, Valseur Lido, Sumos Novios and Val De Ferbert.

In the Red Mills Trial Hurdle, Mullins has entered Bacardys, Abbyssial, Lagostovegas and Pravalaguna among 12.

Gordon Elliott’s Grade One winner Mick Jazz could be stepped up in trip, with stablemates Tombstone and The Game Changer in the mix along with Henry de Bromhead’s Identity Thief.

