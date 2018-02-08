Robbie Power rides first winner for Willie Mullins at Thurles

Power made to work hard as he partners 9-2 Pylonthepressure to three length victory
Robbie Power rode his first winner for Willie Mullins at Thurles on Thursday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Robbie Power rode his first winner for Willie Mullins at Thurles on Thursday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Robbie Power rode his first winner for Willie Mullins after earning his fee aboard Pylonthepressure in the opening race at Thurles.

Mullins saddled two runners in the Templemore Beginners Chase, but 2-1 joint-favourite Turcagua only made it as far as the second fence.

Power was hard at work aboard 9-2 chance Pylonthepressure some way from home in the two-mile contest, but his perseverance paid off as the eight-year-old’s stamina kicked in late on as he got up to beat Balbir Du Mathan by three lengths.

Mullins said: “Myself and Robbie have a small family connection as when Robbie changed from show-jumping to racing he would have started off riding for my father.”

Of Pylonthepressure, he added: “It was a nice performance considering he jumped very big and deliberate down the back.

“His stamina just won it for him by staying on when the others had probably gone a little too fast out in front. He made the best of it but was probably fortunate enough to win.

“He has plenty of stamina and has no problem going a longer trip. I’ll be trying to see what I can win at home with him next.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.