Robbie Power rides first winner for Willie Mullins at Thurles

Robbie Power rode his first winner for Willie Mullins after earning his fee aboard Pylonthepressure in the opening race at Thurles.

Mullins saddled two runners in the Templemore Beginners Chase, but 2-1 joint-favourite Turcagua only made it as far as the second fence.

Power was hard at work aboard 9-2 chance Pylonthepressure some way from home in the two-mile contest, but his perseverance paid off as the eight-year-old’s stamina kicked in late on as he got up to beat Balbir Du Mathan by three lengths.

Mullins said: “Myself and Robbie have a small family connection as when Robbie changed from show-jumping to racing he would have started off riding for my father.”

Of Pylonthepressure, he added: “It was a nice performance considering he jumped very big and deliberate down the back.

“His stamina just won it for him by staying on when the others had probably gone a little too fast out in front. He made the best of it but was probably fortunate enough to win.

“He has plenty of stamina and has no problem going a longer trip. I’ll be trying to see what I can win at home with him next.”