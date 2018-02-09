Willie Mullins: Killultagh Vic ‘remarkably well’ after fall

Nine-year-old fell at the last while delivering serious challenge in Irish Gold Cup
Killultagh Vic and Paul Townend after their final fence fall at Leopardstown. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Killultagh Vic and Paul Townend after their final fence fall at Leopardstown. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Willie Mullins reports Killultagh Vic to have recovered “remarkably well” from his final-fence fall in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last Sunday.

The nine-year-old was sidelined for the best part of two years after winning a novice chase at the Foxrock venue in dramatic circumstances in January 2016, making a serious blunder before Ruby Walsh performed miracles in the saddle to secure victory.

He made a successful return from his lengthy absence in a hurdle race at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve before being thrown in at the deep end last weekend and looked to be travelling like the winner until coming to grief at the last under Paul Townend.

Mullins said: “Killultagh Vic is fine and came out of the race remarkably well.

“He isn’t back riding out yet but hopefully he will shortly.”

Killultagh Vic is a best priced 10-1 to provide his trainer with a first victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at Prestbury Park next month.

The champion trainer also had news of Ladbrokes Trophy hero Total Recall, who made the most of a lenient mark over hurdles with an assured victory on the same Leopardstown card last weekend.

The Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse has previously been mooted as a potential target en-route to a tilt at the Grand National Aintree, for which he is the general 16-1 second-favourite behind Blaklion.

Mullins added: “I’ll see how Total Recall comes out of his race, but he looks like he came out well so far.

“I haven’t even thought about the Bobbyjo yet.”

